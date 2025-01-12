Tim Burton’s Most Underrated Film is Finally Getting Its Flowers on Streaming

Tim Burton is one of the most brilliant and unique directors of all time, having made many iconic films that are regarded as classics today. Even his directorial debut, 1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, showcases several elements that would become signature aspects of his style for decades to come. But it was 1988’s Beetlejuice that really cemented his idiosyncratic vision, blending dark humor, quirky fantasy, and gothic horror sensibilities together into a singular cinematic experience. Burton followed this up with Batman in 1989, proving that he could tackle a big-budget studio movie while retaining his distinctive aesthetic. Since then, he vacillated between blockbuster films and smaller, more intimate projects, all of which demonstrated an imagination that has yet to be replicated by any other filmmaker.

Of course, not all of his films have stood the test of time. While some of his works – like Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Ed Wood – are still highly regarded today, others – such as Mars Attacks!, Planet of the Apes (2001), and Dark Shadows – are largely forgotten, and for good reason. Still, there’s at least one of his films that, while it received a pretty lukewarm reception from fans and critics upon its release, deserves more attention: 2016’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. Luckily, that movie has a second chance to be discovered now that it’s available on streaming.

A Whimsically Gothic Adventure

This dark fantasy film follows a teenage boy named Jake Portman, who, after his grandfather’s passing, travels to a small Welsh island to learn more about the stories he told him about “peculiar” children with supernatural abilities. Jake discovers more than that upon his arrival, meeting the magical Miss Peregrine, who looks after a group of “peculiar” children with a time loop in 1943, protecting them from a World War II air raid and monstrous creatures called Hollows. The creatures are led by the malevolent Mr. Barron, who’s hunting “peculiar” children to take their powers for his own twisted purposes.

Based on the equally imaginative novel of the same name by Ransom Riggs, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children boasts a stellar cast that elevates the film, giving the fantastical elements much-needed heart. Asa Butterfield shines as Jake, whose shy and awkward personality makes him relatable to the audience, serving as their gateway into the weirder parts of this whimsically gothic world. Samuel L. Jackson is an absolute delight as the film’s over-the-top villain Mr. Barron, managing to be both menacing and manic at the same time. However, it’s Eva Green’s Miss Peregrine who’s the real star of the show; her eccentric ways are perfectly balanced by her nurturing nature.

But what really makes Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children such essential viewing is its immersive world-building. Burton’s visual flair is on full display here, with his eye for intricate detail, gorgeous cinematography, and stunning set design present in every shot, resulting in a truly captivating film. The movie boasts a complex plot that encompasses a wide range of emotional beats and a large cast, but Burton handles the tonal shifts and character arcs with grace and sensitivity. While Burton fans may grumble at the lack of a score provided by his longtime collaborator Danny Elfman, Mike Higham and Matthew Margeson do an admirable job conveying the wonder, mystery, and melancholy of the story that’s every bit as rich as what’s on screen.

Rediscovering Tim Burton’s Overlooked Fantasy Masterpiece

Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children may have been criticized for its deviations from the source material, but those who are willing to overlook those differences and treat it like a standalone film may realize that it contains all of the same signature elements found in Burton’s other, more recognized movies. Its coming-of-age themes have made it particularly popular among younger audiences, while its eccentric characters have been seen in cosplay and fan art communities, making it poised to become a cult classic.

Even though Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children didn’t enjoy the same amount of critical and financial success of many of his other films, its inventiveness and sentimentality deserve to be discovered by a wider audience. For those who may have overlooked the film upon its initial release, now’s the perfect time to watch this underappreciated gem.

As of this writing, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is streaming on MAX.