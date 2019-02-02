‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Release Dates Revealed

It’s only a matter of time before the world is treated to more Mission: Impossible and Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). According to a new report from Deadline, Paramount has given the next two films in the franchise release dates.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled for release on July 23rd, 2021 while Mission: Impossible 8 will dive into theaters on August 5th, 2022.

As expected, Cruise will be back as the franchise lead while Christopher McQuarrie will return to write and direct. McQuarrie, an Oscar-winning (The Usual Suspects) screenwriter, has been a part of the franchise for the past two movies, both of which he directed and wrote.

McQuarrie is a long-time collaborator with Cruise with the two previously working together in movies like Edge of Tomorrow, Jack Reacher, and The Mummy. McQuarrie also penned the script to highly anticipated Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

“We couldn’t be more excited to build on the massive success of Mission:Impossible—Fallout by reteaming with Chris and Tom on these next two films, following two successful collaborations,” Paramount chairman Jim Gianopulos said. “We’ve also enjoyed a great partnership with Skydance and David Ellison on these three most recent films and look forward to continued success together on this great franchise.”

Mission: Impossible has been a long-time box office stalwart for Paramount, having grossed over $3.57 billion worldwide through six movies. The most recent movie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, is the highest-earning flick of the franchise as it finished its box office run by grossing over $791.1 million worldwide, $220.1 million of which came domestically.

Coincidentally enough, Fallout also happens to be the most critically-acclaimed film in the bunch as well. It finished its run with a near-perfect 97% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes while tallying an Audience Score of 92%.

Are you looking forward to the next two Mission: Impossible movies? How far do you think Cruise will take the stunts this time around? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

