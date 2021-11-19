Mission: Impossible 7 Star Hayley Atwell Thanks Crew For Their “Stamina and Strength”

✖

The Mission: Impossible 7 production has been no easy journey. Filming for the Tom Cruise-led franchise movie began last year, but there have been many setbacks due to the pandemic. Last month, the production came to a halt yet again after another positive COVID test was discovered on-set. When this happened towards the end of last year, Cruise sparked controversy after losing his cool on set over supposed violations of pandemic protocols. The movie is still in production, so some of its stars are thanking the crew for their "stamina and strength."

Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff are stars who are best known for being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and MI7 will mark their Mission: Impossible debuts. They've been seen out and about with Cruise, and a new post from Atwell features them showing some appreciation for those who have worked on the movie.

"Yesterday with @thebournvillewaffleco. We love our crew! Thank you, Mission team for your stamina and strength. A treat from @pomklementieff and me to kick off your weekend with a sugary bang. As for you, @wadeeastwood you have the finest toe in the business. No wonder your stunt skills are so dynamic. A cheeky kiss for you. Xxx," Atwell wrote on Instagram. "💜🎉🎉🎉," Klementieff commented. You can check out the post below:

In addition to Cruise, Atwell, and Klementieff, the next Mission: Impossible movie is set to see the return of Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby. Earlier this year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) would be joining the cast. Unfortunately, it was revealed earlier this month that Angela Bassett will not be reprising her role from Mission: Impossible - Fallout, but the star hopes to return for the eighth movie.

Originally, the Mission: Impossible 8 was supposed to film back to back with the seventh movie, but it was recently reported that production on the next installment will begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. However, the new Top Gun's release date has been pushed to November, and the MI7 production is still underway, so it's currently unclear when the eighth movie will begin filming.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.