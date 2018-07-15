‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Mission: Impossible – Fallout has clocked in a very positive Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its July 27 release.

As of press time, the sixth entry into the Mission: Impossible franchise has a 93 percent rating on the review aggregator’s site. This stat comes from 58 total reviews so far, with only four of those being negative.

In addition to 93 percent of its reviews being positive ones, the average critic’s rating is 8.5/10.

The only reason the Mission: Impossible – Fallout has yet to achieve the coveted “Certified Fresh” distinction is due to there not being quite enough reviews filed to solidify its status. A wide-release film must maintain a 75 percent or higher rating after at least 80 reviews are filed. Additionally, at least five of those 80+ reviews must be from the platforms “Top Critics.”

The Tom-Cruise-starring spy flick is set to be a hit with audiences. Of the 2,946 Rotten Tomatoes users who weighed in on their anticipation for the film, 98 percent say they want to see it.

As for why Mission: Impossible – Fallout is bringing out such high praise and anticipation, critics say the movie has thrills that keep reaching new heights.

“It delivers. More than that, it’s become the rare franchise that seems to just get better, twistier, and more deliriously fun with each installment,” Entertainment Weekly‘s Chris Nashawaty wrote.

We Live Entertainment‘s Scott Menzel adds, “Fallout confirms that lightning can strike twice and that it will be nearly impossible that any other action film this year will be able to top it.”

Another reason for the film’s success is its headlining star. While praise has been made for other cast members such as Henry Cavill and Rebecca Ferguson, Cruise’s sixth outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt is said to be a resounding success.

“Here is Cruise, 56, performing some of the most impressive feats of derring-do ever captured on screen,” Newsday‘s Rafer Guzman wrote.

TheWrap‘s Robert Abele added, “Cruise is back to the chase, a star on a mission, and summer suddenly feels fun again.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is projected to draw anywhere from $48 million to $65 million in its opening weekend.

The film’s plot revolves Ethan Hunt doing anything it takes to apprehend an escaped suspect, despite his loyalties being constantly questioned by his allies.

In addition to Cruise, Cavill and Ferguson, the film also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Sean Harris and Angela Bassett.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout will comes to theaters on July 27.