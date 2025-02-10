Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Reveals New Footage of Its Best Returning Character

The Super Bowl just gave fans their best look yet at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, with new footage highlighting the return of Paris (Pom Klementieff), the breakout character from Dead Reckoning Part One. The brief teaser, which blends classic moments from the franchise with fresh scenes, features a striking sequence of Paris single-handedly taking down a squad of police officers wearing tactical gear in what appears to be a high-security facility in German (due to the “Polizei” German word in their uniforms). The intense corridor fight scene, marked by the presence of barred windows, suggests Paris may be orchestrating a daring escape from custody. Unfortunately, we can’t tell if she’s running away to help the IMF team or just saving her own skin.

Paris’s journey from a French assassin working alongside Gabriel (Esai Morales) to becoming an unexpected ally of Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) team was one of the most compelling elements of Dead Reckoning Part One. After being spared by Hunt during their confrontation, Paris switched sides and played a crucial role in helping the IMF team, even saving Hunt’s life during the film’s climactic train sequence. Her return in The Final Reckoning signals that the character’s redemption arc will continue to be a significant part of the story.

The new Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning footage emphasizes the brutal efficiency that made Paris such a standout addition to the franchise. Klementieff’s physical performance brings a unique combination of grace and raw power to the fight choreography, distinguishing Paris from previous Mission: Impossible antagonists. Unsurprisingly, the character’s complex moral journey and Klementieff’s commanding screen presence earned her a Critics’ Choice Super Award nomination for Best Actress in an Action Movie, alongside co-stars Rebecca Ferguson and Hayley Atwell.

What We Know About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Following the events of Dead Reckoning Part One, The Final Reckoning continues the high-stakes conflict between Ethan Hunt’s team and the Entity, the dangerous AI system that threatened global security in the previous film. Director Christopher McQuarrie has assembled an impressive ensemble for what promises to be another ambitious entry in the franchise. Alongside Cruise, Klementieff, and Morales, the film sees the return of series veterans Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby, with Angela Bassett returning as Erika Sloane, now the President of the United States.

The Final Reckoning faced several production challenges, including delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, with filming finally concluding in November 2024. The movie’s reported $400 million budget makes it one of the most expensive films ever made, suggesting audiences can expect even more spectacular action sequences than its predecessor. In addition, behind-the-scenes reports have already revealed that Cruise and Morales performed dramatic aerial stunts involving a biplane, with Cruise reportedly holding onto the wings while the aircraft flew upside down. The Super Bowl trailer has a few seconds of this nerve-wracking stunt, which will only look better in theater.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.