‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Wins Best Action Movie at ‘Critics’ Choice Awards’

Some of the brightest stars in Hollywood gathered tonight for the 24th annual Critics Choice Awards honoring the best in entertainment. This year, when it came to the award for Best Action Movie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout was crowned the winner.

Starring Tom Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible film series. The film saw Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join up with CIA assassin August Walker to track down missing plutonium and prevent a nuclear disaster all while under the watchful eye of the CIA.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout had some real competition for this award. Other nominees in the category were the wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe films Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, Deadpool 2, Ready Player One, and Widows.

Tonight’s win marks the first time a Mission: Impossible film has won the Best Action Movie award. McQuarrie’s previous film in the franchise, 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation was nominated but lost to Mad Max: Fury Road which itself was nominated for Best Picture at the 2016 Academy Awards.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are awarded each year by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association to honor the best in film and television achievement. The winners of the movie awards are chosen by the members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. The awards are considered to be one of the best predictors of the Oscars as, over their 23-year history, the awards have previewed 14 Best Picture Oscar winners as well as 18 Best Director awards, 16 Best Actor and 13 Best Actress Awards.

