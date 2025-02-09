New Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer Debuts at Super Bowl

A brand new look at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has been released at the Super Bowl. There are few people who do things like Tom Cruise does. The man makes everything a spectacle from his movies to the way he promotes them. Tom Cruise is known for being a stuntman just as much as he is an actor and spares no expense as doing death defying actions in each Mission: Impossible movie. From flying on the side of a plane, flying helicopters at dangerous speeds, and jumping motorcycles off mountains, Cruise makes sure that the audience gets their money’s worth when they show up for his films.

Fans have been speculating about what they can expect from the next Mission: Impossible film for a while now. It’s been speculated that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the last one from Tom Cruise, but the 62-year-old actor is remaining hush hush on if that’s the case. Obviously, the title suggests a sense of finality and it was planned to be part two of two-parter, which is a move typically reserved for finales. However, Cruise says we won’t know the answer until we’ve seen the movie once it releases in May. The first trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released a few months ago and teased some big action for the film, but the latest look continues to raise the bar.

For the last few years, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have been repeatedly spotted filming an absolutely absurd stunt that involves biplanes. For whatever reason, Tom Cruise felt like he should be hanging off of the wings of at least one of these planes. We have no context as to why this is happening in the story, but it will likely be yet another high stakes action sequence. We have gotten a few teases of this Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stunt recently, showcasing just how absolutely perilous it really is.

New Mission: Impossible 8 Super Bowl Trailer

mission: impossible – the final reckoning

With all of that said, a brand new look at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was presented at Super Bowl LIX prior to kick-off. It’s one of many special looks at upcoming 2025 films, but it shows how the stakes have once again been raised and how this may be the biggest Mission film to date. You can take a look at the footage from the eighth Mission: Impossible movie below.

Director Christopher McQuarrie has promised a stunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning that made a test audience member feel like they were suffocating and about to have a heart attack. It’s unclear if this stunt has been featured or teased in any kind of promotional material thus far. It seems like the biplane sequence would be arguably the most dangerous given how ways there are for something to go catastrophically wrong, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. As of right now, the plot to the highly anticipated film is being kept under lock and key.

Obviously, the film will pick up where Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One left off, which saw Ethan Hunt stealing the completed cruciform key from Gabriel at the end of the film. However, that’s only half the battle as he still has to race to find the Entity, which was last seen at the bottom of the sea somewhere in the Arctic Ocean. The first trailer has teased yet another globe trotting adventure that goes to places like London and Africa, but only time will tell if Ethan Hunt manages to save the day and come out unscathed once again or if he must put down his life to destroy the Entity.

Either way, it should be a great way to kick off the summer blockbuster season this year. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 23rd, 2025 and have an uninterrupted three week run in IMAX.