Moana: Dwayne Johnson Confirms When Filming Starts on Live-Action Remake

Moana is returning to the big screen not once, but twice over the next two years. The highly anticipated Moana 2, a direct sequel to the hit 2017 animated film, will be released in theaters this Thanksgiving. This year will also mark the start of production on Disney’s live-action Moana movie, which sees Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reprising his role as Maui, in addition to serving as one of the film’s producers. Over the weekend, Johnson offered an update on the future of Moana, confirming that production on the live-action film is set to begin in August.

“Exciting and inspiring casting news as we begin to bring together our Live Action Moana family,” Johnson wrote, before sharing the live-action cast that Disney already announced. It’s our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world. Production begins this August.”

In addition to Johnson, Disney’s live-action Moana movie has announced four of its core cast members. 17-year-old Sydney, Australia native Catherine Laga’aia has been tapped to play the titular Moana, taking over from Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the character in both animated films. Chief Tui, Moana’s father and the leader of Motunui, is being played by John Tui. Moana’s mother, Sina, is being played by Frankie Adams, while Gramma Tala is set to be played by Rena Owen.

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” said Laga’aia. “My grandfather comes from Fa’aala, Palauli, in Savai’i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

The live-action Moana is being directed by Hamilton‘s Thomas Kail. Original Moana writer Jared Bush wrote the new screenplay alongside Dana Ledoux Miller. Johnson will produce alongside Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. While he didn’t return to write the music for Moana 2, Miranda will be writing new music for the live-action movie.

“I am thrilled to have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie and John through this casting process,” said Kail. “I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together. And there’s no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne-actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too.”