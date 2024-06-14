Moana 2 Shares New Footage and Story Details

Moana 2 has shared some new footage and explained some exciting story details for the Disney sequel. Moana and her crew are off on an adventure to find the lost island of Motufetu in the clips shown today at Annecy Film Festival. That storied location once connected the oceans. But, a God of Storms has grown jealous and hid Motufetu from all who would seek it out. The festival in France has featured new footage and presentation for all kinds of animated features this week. Moana 2 has the place buzzing this morning. The Hollywood Reporter posted some of what the assembled crowd learned about the fall blockbuster. It turns out Moana's crew is expanding this time around!

Directors David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand explained that a resident of Moana's island named Moni will be setting sail with our heroine, Heidi and Pua. (That's the lovable rooster and pig from the first movie for people who might need a refresher.) Moni is described as the "island's most passionate storyteller." Along with that distinction comes a bit of an obsession with Maui. Other familiar faces ar back for Moana 2 as well. The Kakamora tribe return to provided some tension with Moana and her quest as well. So there are some interesting things brewing as our favorite explorer tries to untie the seas in the upcoming sequel.

"We begin our story with Moana, three years after the first film. She's exploring the seas, searching for new islands, mapping the ocean, hoping to find other people," Derrick told the crowd. "As the people of Motunui have not seen anyone for generations, Moana knows that the ocean connects us. But to whom? Where are they? She's looking for proof that others are out there. She's curious why she hasn't found anyone."

What's The Story For Moana 2?

(Photo: Disney)

Here's what Disney says about the new movie: "Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Moana 2 will see the return of original stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. featuring music from Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. Lin Manuel Miranda won't be coming back to write songs for Moana 2.

Moana 2 Looks Poised For A Massive Debut

(Photo: Walt Disney Animation)

Moana 2's trailer hit the Internet just recently and the response has been wild to witness. The Disney animated film is now the most-viewed teaser trailer in the company's history. (Unfathomably, this all occurred in just 24 hours.) 178 million people crowded around their screens to catch up with Moana after it was posted in late-May. Now, after the first movie was the most-streamed title last year, there's some serious momentum for the sequel when it hits theaters in November. That's a traditional spot now for Disney animated fare. But, most of these recent entries have not been as anticipated as Moana 2.

"Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise," Bob Iger said when the sequel was announced this year. "And we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November."

