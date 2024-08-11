Monsters, Inc. Land Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Mike and Sulley are heading to Walt Disney World. During the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 Saturday night, Disney Experiences boss Josh D’Amaro revealed a new Monsters, Inc. land would soon enter construction at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

Canonically, the story the amusement park follows takes place immediately after the first film. “Humans have now been invited to visit the world of Monsters, Inc. — and the monsters need laughter to power the city and keep it running smoothly,” Disney says of the ride on its website. “But it’s not a true visit without the factory itself. You’ll be able to see the sights, hear the laughs and zoom through the building just like James P. Sullivan (a.k.a. Sulley) and Mike Wazowski — via a door!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/DisneyParks/status/1822481225417629992

The centerpiece of the park is a suspended ride in which park-goers will be able ride alongside the iconic Monsters, Inc. doors that serve as the bridges between our world and theirs.

“The first time I saw Monsters, Inc., all I wanted to do was ride on one of those doors like Mike and Sulley,” D’Amaro said at D23. “You’ll go into the factory and experience the first suspended coaster ever in a Disney park. Remember in the movie how those claws grab the doors and hoist them up into the air to take them away? We’re doing that, too. And you’re going along for the ride.”

New opening date has been set, although it’s said construction on the project will begin in 2025.

“At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and build these stories into real places. And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development. Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight,” D’Amaro added of Disney’s latest unveilings.