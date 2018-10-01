Peter Jackson’s ‘Mortal Engines’ Releases New Poster

Mortal Engines is revving up for its big-screen debut, and the Peter Jackson feature is ready to drop a new look at the film. This Friday, a trailer for the epic fantasy flick will go live as New York Comic Con gets underway, and a brand-new poster for the movie has been released in anticipation.

As you can see below, the new poster for Mortal Engines shows off more of its steampunk style. The dark poster features Hera Hilmar as Hester Shaw, one of the story’s leads, and it sees the girl wrapped in a scarf. Behind her, a version of London is seen on its nomadic wheels, and fans can see some familiar landmarks bolstering the moving city.

For those curious, Mortal Engines is slated to go live on December 14 as the epic will hit theaters in time for the holidays. Bolstered by Jackson, the director is joined by a team of producers such as Zane Weiner and Amanda Walker who helped oversee The Hobbit films. So, if you have been waiting for Phillip Reeve’s book series to hit theaters, a team of fantasy knockouts are in-charge of its adaptation.

So far, one trailer has been released for Mortal Engines, but its second will go live soon. Fans can expect the reel to go live on Friday, October 5.

If you want to know more about the film, Universal released an official synopsis for Mortal Engines earlier this summer:

“Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future.”

So, are you looking forward to this fantasy feature?