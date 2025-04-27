Every John Wick Movie Finally Heading to the Same Streaming Service (Just in Time for Ballerina)

The world of John Wick is set to expand this summer with the release of Ballerina, the highly anticipated spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas, on June 6th. Just a few weeks before that new movie hits theaters, fans of John Wick will finally be able to catch all four entries in the beloved action franchise on the same service.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Peacock recently revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting the lineup in May, and action fans were stoked to see all four John Wick movies arriving at the same time. John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and John Wick: Chapter 4 will all be added to Peacock’s roster in the U.S. on May 15th. This will mark the very first time all four movies in the series have been available to stream together.
The initial trio of John Wick movies has popped up on Peacock in the past, but Chapter 4 hasn’t ever been on the major services. With all of them together, it’ll be easy for fans to binge back through the saga before Ballerina arrives in theaters.
[RELATED: Pluto TV Adding 200 Free Movies in May]
Coming Soon to Peacock
The John Wick franchise arrives on Peacock in the middle of May, but the start of the month will see a slew of new movie additions for subscribers to enjoy. Below, you can check out the full list of films hitting Peacock on May 1st.
47 Ronin
99 Homes
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Backtrace
Belly
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Billy Madison
Bleeding Steel
Blended
Braven
Bridesmaids
Buffaloed
Carol
The Change-Up
Chinese Zodiac
The Courier
Despicable Me 3
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Georgia Rule
Get Out
Glass
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happily N’ever After 2: Show White
Here Comes The Boom
The Hunt
Jet Li’s Fearless
Judge Dredd
Kindergarten Cop
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Knocked Up
The Last Stand
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Letters From Iwo Jima
Life of Pi
Man Up
Memoirs of a Geisha
Minions*
My Cousin Vinny
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
The Notebook
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paul Blart Mall Cop
Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Pixels
Public Enemies
Requiem For a Dream
Rough Night
The Rundown
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler’s List
The Secret of Roan Inish
Seventh Son
Snitch
Snow Falling on Cedars
Split
The Town
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*
Warcraft
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi
The Wedding Singer
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Zookeeper
Are you looking forward to checking out the John Wick movies on Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!