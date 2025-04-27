Every John Wick Movie Finally Heading to the Same Streaming Service (Just in Time for Ballerina)

The world of John Wick is set to expand this summer with the release of Ballerina, the highly anticipated spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas, on June 6th. Just a few weeks before that new movie hits theaters, fans of John Wick will finally be able to catch all four entries in the beloved action franchise on the same service.

Peacock recently revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting the lineup in May, and action fans were stoked to see all four John Wick movies arriving at the same time. John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and John Wick: Chapter 4 will all be added to Peacock’s roster in the U.S. on May 15th. This will mark the very first time all four movies in the series have been available to stream together.

The initial trio of John Wick movies has popped up on Peacock in the past, but Chapter 4 hasn’t ever been on the major services. With all of them together, it’ll be easy for fans to binge back through the saga before Ballerina arrives in theaters.

Coming Soon to Peacock

The John Wick franchise arrives on Peacock in the middle of May, but the start of the month will see a slew of new movie additions for subscribers to enjoy. Below, you can check out the full list of films hitting Peacock on May 1st.

Are you looking forward to checking out the John Wick movies on Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!