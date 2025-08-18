Mortal Kombat II Producer Teases Scorpion and Bi-Han Rivalry in Exclusive Preview

ComicBook has been given an exclusive quote and image from the upcoming Mortal Kombat II movie, all of which teases the ongoing rivalry between Scorpion and Bi-Han, aka Sub-Zero/Noob Saibot. If you’re not super familiar with Mortal Kombat lore, you may not be aware of Noob Saibot’s origins. You may know that there’s a long-running feud between Scorpion and Sub-Zero, literally channeling fire and ice, but once Sub-Zero dies, he finds another way to live on. Bi-Han, the man known as Sub-Zero, is eventually resurrected into Noob Saibot, a wraith-like being that can wield darkness and shadowy powers, allowing the conflict between him and Scorpion to continue.

Noob Saibot’s appearance in Mortal Kombat II was teased at the end of the first movie when Sub-Zero died and had his body claimed by Shang-Tsung. Posters and footage from Mortal Kombat II have also fueled speculation, but so far, the character is just being referred to simply as Bi-Han. ComicBook was given an exclusive image of the two characters duking it out, along with a quote from producer Todd Garner, who offers a deep dive into this violent rivalry.

Mortal Kombat II Will Continue Scorpion and Bi-Han’s Rivalry

“In the decades of Mortal Kombat lore, the relationship between Scorpion and Bi-Han, the original Sub-Zero, has unfolded as a story of violence, betrayal, and vengeance,” says producer Todd Garner. “Scorpion, of the Shirai Ryu clan, is haunted by the tragic murders of his family at the hands of Bi-Han. Following his own death, Scorpion’s spirit transforms into a merciless wraith, consumed by an insatiable thirst for revenge. As Scorpion relentlessly pursues Bi-Han, their intertwined destinies make their rivalry one of the most compelling storylines in the entire Mortal Kombat franchise.”

Mortal Kombat II is the next chapter in the franchise after the big-screen revival that launched in 2021 and focuses almost exclusively on the titular fighting tournament. A bunch of classic Mortal Kombat characters will make their debut in this new live-action adaptation, namely Johnny Cage. The washed-up, egotistical movie star is set to be the protagonist of Mortal Kombat II and will likely have quite the arc that positions him as a noble defender of Earthrealm.

Warner Bros. describes the movie, “From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan-favorite champions — now joined by Johnny Cage himself — are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds-barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.”

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow-up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh, and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater, and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Mortal Kombat II hits theaters on October 24th.