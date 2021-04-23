Mortal Kombat Stars Taking Part in HBO Max Virtual Watch Party

✖

If you're in the mood for Mortal Kombat, Friday night might be a good time to hop on Twitter, as you'll be able to watch the new movie reboot along with the film's cast. HBO Max, the service where Mortal Kombat is currently streaming, is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month with a watch party for the hit video game adaptation. On Friday night, the cast of Mortal Kombat will be hopping on Twitter to live-tweet the film and interact with fans.

The Mortal Kombat watch party kicks off at 9 pm ET on Friday, with everyone hitting play on the film on HBO Max at the exact same time. There's a Twitter Event taking place here, but you can also follow along with the action by using the hashtag #MKWatchParty.

In addition to interacting with the fans, the stars of Mortal Kombat will be releasing some behind-the-scenes content and stories.

If you've already seen the film, chances are the actor behind your favorite character is participating. Nine of Mortal Kombat's stars will be tweeting along with the watch party.

The participating cast includes Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Max Huang (Kung Lao), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Lewis Tan (Cole Young), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Nathan Jones (Reiko), and Daniel Nelson (Kabal).

Mortal Kombat is only streaming on HBO Max for a limited time, as part of the overall plan by WarnerMedia to make all 2021 Warner Bros. available on HBO Max the same day they debut in theaters. The film will stick around in theaters for a little while longer than its initial HBO Max availability, which only last for 30 days. After May 23rd, the only way to watch Mortal Kombat will be to head to a theater. Of course, that will change once the movie is made available on digital rental platforms and later with a home release.

All that to say, the time to stream Mortal Kombat is dwindling, and the watch party will be the best chance to get some great insight into how the film was made.

Are you going to be taking part in the Mortal Kombat watch party? Be sure to let us know in the comments!