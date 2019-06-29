Here’s Every Movie Releasing in July 2019

After a lukewarm box office in the month of June — where the entire box office grossed just about $540 million — blockbuster season moves full steam ahead with a few movies that are sure to turn things around in the month of July. In addition to Spider-Man: Far From Home, a movie that’s been long-touted as the finale to the MCU’s Infinity Saga, Walt Disney Studios is also rolling out the much-anticipated The Lion King remake towards the end of the month.

Moving to smaller-scale flicks, the terrifying Midsommar — A24’s follow-up to Hereditary — is released just in time for the extended holiday weekend. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista will team up with Men in Black: International funnyman Kumail Nanjiani in the hilarious Stuber on July 12th and the month ends with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

July 2 (Tuesday)

Spider-Man: Far From Home

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

July 3 (Wednesday)

Midsommar

“Dani and Christian are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that are increasingly disturbing.”

July 12 (Friday)

Crawl

“When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave. After finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two of them become trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. With the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level — a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators.”

Stuber

“When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.”

The Art of Self-Defense – Limited Release

“After a brutal mugging, a man takes up karate to better defend himself but soon falls under the spell of the dojo’s enigmatic leader.”

The Farewell – Limited Release

“Billi’s family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch — the only person that doesn’t know she only has a few weeks to live.”

Sword of Trust – Limited Release

“A cantankerous pawnshop owner and his man-child employee team up with an out-of-town couple who are trying to hawk a Civil War-era sword inherited from a recently deceased grandfather. The sword comes with a convoluted report claiming the relic is proof that the South won the war. It isn’t long before the item draws the attention of enthusiastic conspiracy theorists who are anxious to get their hands on the coveted sword.”

July 19 (Friday)

The Lion King

“Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

July 26 (Friday)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

Honeyland – Limited Release

“A woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries to do the same, it becomes a source of tension as they disregard her wisdom and advice.”

Mike Wallace Is Here – Limited Release

“For over half a century, “60 Minutes” fearsome newsman Mike Wallace went head-to-head with the world’s most influential figures. Relying exclusively on archival footage, the film interrogates the interrogator, tracking Mike’s storied career and troubled personal life while unpacking how broadcast journalism evolved to today’s precarious tipping point.”

The Mountain – Limited Release

“A shy young man goes to work as a photographer for a controversial doctor who advocates lobotomies.”

Skin – Limited Release

“A young man makes the dangerous choice to leave the white supremacist gang he joined as a teenager. With his former friends against him, he is determined to create a new life for himself — if he can make it out alive.”