Here’s Every Movie Releasing in June 2019

The summer blockbuster season is well underway and June will be packed chock full of movies for fans of any genre. For the entire family, Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 is due out the first full weekend of the month ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Toy Story 4 on June 21.

Horror will be felt throughout the month, with two juggernaut franchises each having a release in June. Aubrey Plaza and Mark Hamill star in the Child’s Play reboot on June 21 before The Conjuring universe expands with another Annabelle flick on Wednesday, June 26.

June will also see 20th Century Fox’s X-Men universe take a bow with Dark Phoenix while Men in Black: International and Shaft (June 14th) are each fresh entries for their respective franchises.

Keep scrolling to see the entire release slate of the month of June! What movie are you looking forward to most this month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

June 7 (Friday)

Dark Phoenix

“This is the story of one of the X-Men’s most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic DARK PHOENIX. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we’ve come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet — one of their own.”

Late Night

“A late-night talk show host’s world is turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision brings about unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women who are separated by culture and generation become united by their love of a biting punchline.”

The Secret Life of Pets 2

“Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.”

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Limited Release

“Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind.”

June 14 (Friday)

Men in Black: International

“Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star as Agent H and Agent M, who employ high-tech weaponry to battle mischievous aliens on Earth. However, the pair also discover a major threat within their own ranks.”

Shaft

“When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father — the legendary cop John Shaft — to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth.”

American Woman – Limited Release

“American Woman is an 2019 American drama film, written and directed by Semi Chellas, in her directorial debut. It stars Hong Chau, Sarah Gadon, Lola Kirke, John Gallagher Jr., Ellen Burstyn, and David Cubitt. It is based on the 2003 novel of the same title by Susan Choi.”

The Dead Don’t Die – Limited Release

“In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors. News reports are scary, and scientists are concerned, but no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: the dead rise from their graves and feast on the living, and the citizens must battle to survive.”

In the Aisles – Limited Release

“A man gets a new job in a supermarket and falls in love with his married co-worker.”

June 21 (Friday)

Anna

“Beneath Anna Poliatova’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world’s most feared government assassins. An electrifying thrill ride unfolding with propulsive energy, startling twists and breathtaking action.”

Child’s Play

“After moving to a new city, young Andy Barclay receives a special present from his mother — a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other neighborhood children to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc.”

Toy Story 4

“Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.”

June 26 (Wednesday)

Annabelle Comes Home

“Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the artifacts room in their house. But when the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes an unholy night of terror for the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, her friends and their young baby sitter.”

June 28 (Friday)

Yesterday

“Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes on overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.”

Maiden – Limited Release

“In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months.”

Ophelia – Limited Release

“Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny.”

