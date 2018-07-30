MoviePass Subscribers React to the Service Cutting Nearly All Screenings

If you’re a MoviePass subscriber, it’s been a rough few days. Not only did the movie subscription service suffer a massive outage late last week, but today users began reporting that there were no longer available movie listings shown on the app making the service useless.

While the company’s official Twitter account as well as the one for its official customer support has been very quiet — the main MoviePass account last posted on Saturday apologizing for issues users were having checking in at theaters — there’s been plenty of chatter about the company’s issues. On Friday, the service reportedly borrowed $5 million to cover the cost of movie tickets and get its payment processing services back online after an outage. Then, on Saturday, users took to social media to report that the service was blocking ticket redemption for the just-released Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it’s today’s issues that have for many users been the real writing on the wall. Users of the service, which allows subscribers to see one movie per day at participating theaters for just $10 per month, discovered that MoviePass had shut off access to every theater that did not support e-ticketing. Considering that there are only 211 theaters that support e-ticketing nationwide out of a total of 5803 theaters, the sudden change limited users to only three-percent of theaters nationwide. And users are not happy about this latest development.

Users quickly took to Twitter with their reaction to MoviePass’s “#moviefail”, and while many were upset and demanding a refund, just as many were having a little bit of fun at the service’s expense, posting humorous memes attempting to find the bright side of things. While the ultimate fate of MoviePass seems bleak, users are at least able to entertain themselves — and we’ve compiled some of our favorite reactions to MoviePass’ latest woes for your entertainment as well.

Read on for subscriber reactions to MoviePass’ latest troubles.

Almost Dead

Business opportunity?

Everyone was rooting for MoviePass

Musicians on the Titanic

It’s gone

Snapped

Fun while it lasted