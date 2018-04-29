MoviePass Ends Repeat Viewings Just As ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Debuts

As a rabid movie goer, but also as a broke freelance journalist, the introduction of the MoviePass was a godsend. For less than $10 a month you can see as many movies as you want, it’s like Netflix but instead of making popcorn at home for maybe a buck, you have to pay $8 for a small.

Up until this past week, you could see the same movie over and over again if you wanted it. Then Avengers: Infinity War happened. This past week MoviePass updated their terms and conditions so that you could only see a movie once, posting this on their site, “We recently updated our Terms of Service to reflect that MoviePass subscribers are only permitted to see a select movie in theaters once with your MoviePass. We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!”

Ignoring the grimace inducing last sentence, claiming that this was some sort of ploy to get you to see other movies, it’s a relatively reasonable change. With that said, one needs to question why it was dropped right before the biggest movie of the year, Avengers: Infinity War and who pushed for the change.

Either way, with the ever increasing prices of movie tickets MoviePass continues to be an incredible deal, hopefully this will be the only change happening in the near future for the monthly pass. Until then, make sure you check out Avengers: Infinity War… but based on ticket sales, I’m guessing you already have.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now, destroying the box office record numbers left and right. In it’s opening weekend the film looks to break the all time opening weekend record with $250 million.

Avengers: Infinity War has earned a certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and received an “A” score on its CinemaScore from audiences. Even Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis love it, calling it, “a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with.”

