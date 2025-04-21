7 Great Movies to Watch After Sinners

Given how it managed to beat even The Minecraft Movie at the box office this past weekend, it’s pretty clear that quite a few people are interested in seeing Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. As well they should, because it’s a vampire flick that deserves its phenomenal reviews and impressive box office dollars. What follows are movies that those who buy a ticket to Sinners would do well to check out once arriving home. Some are movies featuring the hit’s cast, one is another film that came from the director, and a few are similar in tone, but what binds them is they all have at least some sort of link to the Michael B. Jordan (times two) movie.

They don’t necessarily have to be vampire movies that go well with Sinners, but we didn’t exclude movies featuring creatures of the night, either. Here are some movies to watch after Sinners.

Fright Night

Before it was the inspiration for an underrated reboot starring Colin Farrell, Tom Holland’s Fright Night was just a wildly inventive ’80s cult favorite. One part classic horror homage, one part comedy, and one part coming-of-age film, Fright Night works exceedingly well on multiple fronts. The plot follows teenage Charley Brewster, a cinephile with just one friend, a girlfriend, and a single mom. When the ultra-charming Jerry Dandrige moves in next door, Charley begins to suspect he’s actually a creature of the night. To defeat him, they’ll need the help of TV host and self-proclaimed vampire slayer Peter Vincent. Too bad for Charley, Vincent is more of a charlatan than anything else.

It’s also a movie greatly buoyed by its cast. William Ragsdale and Amanda Bearse have great chemistry in the lead roles and Stephen Geoffreys is iconic as “Evil” Ed Thompson. But it’s Chris Sarandon as the vampire next door who runs away with the movie.



Creed

Before Coogler gave the MCU (and comic book cinema as a whole) its first Academy Award for Best Picture nomination with Black Panther, he was reviving the dormant Rocky franchise with the phenomenal Creed. It’s a film no one was expecting to exist that ended up being by far the second-best entry of the overarching IP. In the film, Michael B. Jordan (who has been in every Coogler film) stars as Adonis Johnson, the son of the late Apollo Creed, who was killed in the ring by Ivan Drago before he was even born. Looking for a mentor to help make him a champion, he seeks the expertise of none other than Rocky Balboa.

Let this entry also serve as endorsements of Coogler’s other films: Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Everything he touches is spun into gold.



Companion

Just as Sinners blends horror and action, Companion blends the science fiction and thriller genres. The twisty narrative follows Iris and Josh, a 20-something couple who go to a remote cabin to spend a weekend with Josh’s friends. When one of those friend’s significant other assaults Iris, she slaughters him. Now bound to a chair by the remainder of the group, Iris learns that she is, in fact and it. Specifically, a companion robot, and the murder was actually all part of a more elaborate plan.

The surprise-laden narrative grabs the viewer’s attention from moment one and never loses it for a second. Featuring brilliant work by Sophie Thatcher, Companion is one of the best and most inventive films of 2025. She’s ably supported by Quaid, Megan Suri, and What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillén, but in the end this is Thatcher’s movie, and she deserves some attention come awards season time.



Prey

Another great modern period action horror film, Prey is the exact shot in the arm the Predator franchise needed. The film features Novocaine‘s Amber Midthunder in a star-making turn as Naru, a young Comanche woman who is always pushed aside by her people in favor of her older brother. But she’s every bit the hunter he is, which is something she’ll get the chance to prove when not only French fur traders make their way to their area, but a technology-equipped Yautja, as well.

Prey is a movie that’s similar to Creed in that it wasn’t a reboot many people were expecting that nonetheless ended up being by far the second-best entry of the franchise. 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg again proves himself to be a master of breezy, entertaining, yet intelligent science fiction movies, but even more so this is a film that belongs to Midthunder, who is a revelation as Naru.



The Lost Boys

Undoubtedly the best film to come from the late Joel Schumacher, The Lost Boys is one of the most stylish vampire films in the long history of vampire films. The narrative follows two teen brothers, Michael and Sam (Jason Patric and Corey Haim, respectively), and their mother, Lucy (Dianne Wiest), as they move to the beach town of Santa Carla, California to live with her father. What they don’t know about Santa Carla is that it belongs to a group of “young” vampires more than anyone else, and now Michael is one of them. With the help of the Frog brothers, two kids from the nearby comic book store, Sam needs to try and save his brother’s soul before the family is, quite literally, torn apart.

The Lost Boys is a lovable and rewatchable movie for several reasons. For one, the soundtrack is gold for anyone nostalgic for the 1980s. Speaking of which, it was also the first film to team Haim and Corey Feldman. Most of all, though, it’s a film where everyone involved seems to be on the same page in terms of tone. It’s not quite an outright comedy, but it is funny, yet it never stops short of taking itself as seriously as it should. Not to mention, as far as heads of vampire crews go, it’s hard to beat Kiefer Sutherland as David.



30 Days of Night

Like Sinners, 30 Days of Night is an action-packed vampire tale that sometimes feels like it was ripped straight out of the pages of a comic book. And, in the case of the 2007 film, that’s exactly the case. The narrative unfolds in the small, isolated town of Barrow, Alaska, which each year goes through a full month of day and night darkness. It already makes things pretty tough. But now, a strange man has wandered his way into town and stirred up trouble. And, following him are a slew of his compatriots: blood-thirsty, quick-witted vampires who intend on reducing the town’s population to zero.

30 Days of Night is one of the more underappreciated graphic novel adaptations out there. It wasn’t as well-received critically or commercially as Sinners, but it’s nonetheless an absolute blast of a genre-bending horror rollercoaster. It’s also ably led by the one-two punch of Josh Hartnett and Melissa George. Not to mention, any movie with a showy role for Ben Foster ever has many lulls, and one would be hard-pressed to find someone bored by this film. As a whole, it may not be on par with Dracula or any of the takes on Nosferatu, but it’s still a very worthy addition to the vampire movie subgenre.



True Grit

At just 13 years old at the time of filming the Coen brothers’ True Grit, Hailee Steinfeld immediately established herself as an extremely notable talent to watch. The fact it was her first feature film made her layered, nuanced performance all the more impressive. She stars as 14-year-old Mattie Ross, who has just lost her father to murderous outlaw Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin). Now, she’s enlisted the help of the often-drunk lawman Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges in the role originally played by John Wayne). Along for the ride is Texas Ranger LaBeouf (Matt Damon). Neither man wants Mattie to tag along, but she sees things through to the end, even if it means confronting the man who slayed her father herself.

Easily one of the best looking Western films of the 2010s, True Grit is also just flat-out one of the highest quality members of its genre since the turn of the century. It’s like James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma in that it brought perfectly-cast megastars into the fold and turned out a product that is not only on par with their respective original films, but perhaps even better. All in all, it received 10 Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Bridges, and Best Supporting Actress for Steinfeld (though how she’s “Supporting” in this is a bit of a mystery). Unfortunately, everyone went home empty handed.

