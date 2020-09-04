Disney+ and Amazon Strike Deal to Make Mulan Available on Fire Devices

✖

Movie fans with Amazon Fire devices seemed to be in for another frustrating situation this weekend, as the company hadn't reached a deal with Disney in order to allow Disney+ subscribers to purchase the new Mulan movie within their apps. This comes on the heels of ongoing struggles between Amazon and WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal, which has kept HBO Max and Peacock off of the devices entirely. Fortunately, Disney and Amazon came together on an 11th hour deal and Mulan is available to be purchased through all Amazon Fire devices.

Users were always going to be able to watch Mulan through Amazon devices, but they would have had to go to the Disney+ website in order to make the purchase, then head back to their device to watch it. The last-minute deal between Amazon and Disney eliminates that issue.

Roku, Apple, and Google had all previously struck deals with Disney to allow purchasing through their apps. Mulan is available as a $30 extra charge on Disney+.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

