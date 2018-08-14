‘Mulan’ Director Celebrates Start Of Filming With Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Disney’s heading back to the land of Mulan for its latest live-action remake, and director Niki Caro just shared a glimpse behind the scenes.

The live-action Mulan now has its star in Liu Yifei, and now the director has shared a behind the scenes image and a caption that will give some fans fond memories. The image features Mulan standing by a lake with her reflection in the water. It’s against a green screen of course, but the gorgeous purple flowers on the tree behind her and the whole reflection theme definitely make us remember a similar scene from the film, as well as one of the soundtrack’s biggest songs.

Not a bad way to kick off production, and you can check out the photo below. “Day #1. Reflections.

The film stars Liu Yifei Liu Yifei (The Forbidden Kingdom, Once Upon a Time); Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story); Jason Scott Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny); Yoson An (The Meg); Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect); Ron Yuan (Marco Polo); Tzi Ma (Arrival); Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine); Cheng Pei-Pei (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon); Nelson Lee; Chum Ehelepola; with Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha, Raise the Red Lantern) and Jet Li (Shaolin Temple, Lethal Weapon 4).

The official synopsis can be found below.

“Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”

Other upcoming Disney movies include The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on November 2nd, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 on November 21st, Mary Poppins Returns on December 25th, Dumbo on March 29, 2019, Disney’s Aladdin on May 24, 2019, Toy Story 4 on June 21st 2019, and The Lion King on July 19th, 2019.