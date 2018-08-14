Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Casts Roles of Ling and Po

Disney’s upcoming live-action retelling of Mulan just gained a few long-awaited fan favorites.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jimmy Wong and Doua Moua have been cast as Ling and Po, respectively, in the upcoming film. As fans of Disney’s original 1998 film know, Ling and Po are two of the three soldiers that Mulan befriends while in the Chinese army, with Ling being a bit of a class clown and Po being a loveable foodie.

Wong is known for his roles in Video Game High School, John Dies at the End, and the upcoming animated film Wish Dragon. Moua’s filmography includes Gran Torino, Iron Fist and Veep.

For those who were worried about Mulan taking some leaps from the original Disney film, the notion that Ling and Po are joining the cast is surely a positive one. It also marks just the latest piece of info for the film to come out this week, after the first promo photo of Lie Yifei as Mulan was released.

Mulan will be directed by Niki Caro, and will also star Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Xana Tang, and Chum Ehelepola. The film, which is already being dubbed one of the most expensive movies ever made, is expected to film in China and New Zealand later this year.

Even Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original 1998 animated film, has expressed her optimism about the live-action remake, and about Yifei.

“She’s beautiful, isn’t she?” Wen said at a convention appearance late last year. “And she’s perfect for it. I’m so excited. And she’s Chinese! Thank you!”

“Just don’t eff it up,” Wen added. “But I’d like to think that the animation Mulan still holds a special place in people’s hearts, you know? Me and Lea Solanga [Mulan’s singing voice] creating this beautiful image with the animators and Disney back in the day, before even CGI was a big thing. It was one of the first CGI animations. I’m very proud of the continued legacy. I hope that they do it justice.”

Are you excited to see Ling and Po join the live-action Mulan? Do you now have “A Girl Worth Fighting For” stuck in your head, or is it just us? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Mulan will be released on March 27, 2020.