First Trailer for Disney’s Live-Action Mulan Arriving Sunday

With Aladdin and Dumbo already behind us, and The Lion King arriving in just a couple of weeks, Walt Disney Studios is already looking ahead to its next adaptation of an animated classic. Mulan is on deck for Disney in March 2020, so there are still a few more months to go before it’s released. Regardless, Disney is ready to begin the marketing push with a debut trailer for the live-action film.

There had been rumors and rumblings that Disney would be unveiling the trailer for Mulan sometime soon, ahead of the theatrical release of The Lion King. No release date for the trailer had been confirmed until late Friday night, when a broadcast on Fox Sports 1 revealed the news.

During coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, it was announced that the trailer for Mulan would be airing on FOX on Sunday. That timing adds up, given that FOX is airing the Women’s World Cup finals on Sunday morning. The game, being played in France, features a matchup between the United States and Netherlands. The viewership for the U.S. women’s games has been incredibly high over the course of the tournament, so it’s likely this game will have quite a lot of eyes on it. Perfect timing for Disney to release the trailer.

There were hints earlier in the week that the trailer for Mulan would air during a World Cup game. One of the film’s stars, Jimmy Wong, posted a message to Twitter, encouraging fans to pay attention to the World Cup over the course of the final few games.

“If you are excited about Mulan, you MIGHT want to start tuning into the World Cup coverage starting today,” Wong wrote on Tuesday. “You might see something. Just maybe.”

Wong’s tweet came just ahead of the United States’ semi-final game against England Tuesday afternoon. When the trailer didn’t arrive during that game, it seemed like Sunday’s final would be the most likely time to release it.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the United States and Netherlands will air at 11 AM CT on Sunday, July 7th on FOX. If you want to be one of the first to see the Mulan trailer, you’ll want to tune in to the game.

Directed by Niki Caro and starring Yefei Liu, Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.