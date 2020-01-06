Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 5)

The calendar has officially flipped to 2020 and this week marks the first full week of the new year. Despite that, it will be a pretty tame few days for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to only add ten original or licensed properties throughout the week. The first addition comes Wednesday, January 8th with the addition of Cheer, a documentary featuring competitive collegiate cheerleaders.

Outside of Wednesday, the streamer is only releasing content on one other day this week, and that’s on Friday, January 10th. There’s a healthy helping of content coming out then, and it consists nearly entirely of all original content across Netflix’s various verticals. Netflix Family, for instance, has new seasons of Harvey Girls Forever! and The Inbestigators due out Friday while Netflix Anime’s Scissor Seven is also set for release. The entire listing of properties released this week can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

January 8

Cheer*

January 10

AJ and the Queen*

The Evil Dead

Giri/Haji/8

Harvey Girls Forever!, Season Four*

The Inbestigators, Season Two*

Medical Police*

Scissor Seven*

Until Dawn*

Zumbo’s Just Desserts, Season Two*

*Denotes Netflix Original

Earlier this month, Netflix announced an impressive slate of original content set for release throughout the year, including an adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez’s The Old Guard comic series. Though 2019 was big for most, especially with the eventual rollout of Disney+, 2020 is looking to be an even bigger year for the world of streaming video.

In addition to the mainstays like Netflix, Hulu, and more recently, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock from NBC are both set to officially join the SVOD marketplace within the first half of this year. We’ve already started seeing some repercussions of the new streaming platforms with Netflix officially losing the license to Friends the first of the year. When all is said and done, the giant will also lose the rights to binge-worthy hits like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

What’s been your go-to binge on Netflix as of late? Think it over and head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts!