Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 14)

After two jam-packed weeks to kick the month — and summer, for that matter — Netflix is taking a step back this week, introducing just a handful of new movies and television shows throughout the week. It’s the first week of the month that only days feature new content additions, with nothing coming to the service Sunday, Monday, or Saturday.

Anchored by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, Netflix is also releasing a slew of originals, including the Brenda Song-starring thriller Secret Obsession. Other Netflix Originals being released this week include a new set of episodes for both Pinky Malinky and Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. David Harbour’s new Frankenstein-based mockumentary also hits the service on Tuesday alongside SYFY’s Wyonna Earp Season Three

Tuesday, July 16

The Break-Up

Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein

Wynonna Earp, Season 3

Wednesday, July 17

Pinky Malinky, Part 3

Thursday, July 18

Secret Obsession

Friday, July 19