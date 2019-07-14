Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 14)

After two jam-packed weeks to kick the month — and summer, for that matter — Netflix is taking a step back this week, introducing just a handful of new movies and television shows throughout the week. It’s the first week of the month that only days feature new content additions, with nothing coming to the service Sunday, Monday, or Saturday.
Anchored by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, Netflix is also releasing a slew of originals, including the Brenda Song-starring thriller Secret Obsession. Other Netflix Originals being released this week include a new set of episodes for both Pinky Malinky and Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. David Harbour’s new Frankenstein-based mockumentary also hits the service on Tuesday alongside SYFY’s Wyonna Earp Season Three
Tuesday, July 16
- The Break-Up
- Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
- Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
- Wynonna Earp, Season 3
Wednesday, July 17
- Pinky Malinky, Part 3
Thursday, July 18
- Secret Obsession
Friday, July 19
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Season 3
- La casa de papal, Part 3
- Last Chance U: INDY, Part 2
- Queer Eye, Season 4
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
- Typewriter