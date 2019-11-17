Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 17)

It’s a lighter week on the Netflix front, especially when it comes to licensed content. Throughout the week, movies like Jake Gyllenhaal’s End of Watch serve as some of the only licensed programming new to the service in the next seven days. The streaming giant does have a healthy helping of original content coming to the platform, however, with another Christmas movie in The Knight Before Christmas, best additional seasons of hit Netflix shows like The Crown, Trolls: The Beat Goes On, and The Dragon Prince.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week and let us know what you plan on watching in the comments below!

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sunday, November 17

The Crown, Season Three

Tuesday, November 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No hay teimpo para la verquenza

Wednesday, November 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros

Thursday, November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Friday, November 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince, Season Three

High Seas, Season Two

Mon frere

Nailed It! Holiday!, Season Two

Narcoworld: Dope Stores

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season Eight

Saturday, November 23