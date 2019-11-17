Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 17)

It’s a lighter week on the Netflix front, especially when it comes to licensed content. Throughout the week, movies like Jake Gyllenhaal’s End of Watch serve as some of the only licensed programming new to the service in the next seven days. The streaming giant does have a healthy helping of original content coming to the platform, however, with another Christmas movie in The Knight Before Christmas, best additional seasons of hit Netflix shows like The Crown, Trolls: The Beat Goes On, and The Dragon Prince.
Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week and let us know what you plan on watching in the comments below!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Sunday, November 17
- The Crown, Season Three
Tuesday, November 19
- Iliza: Unveiled
- No hay teimpo para la verquenza
Wednesday, November 20
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
- Dream/Killer
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros
Thursday, November 21
- The Knight Before Christmas
- Mortel
Friday, November 22
- Dino Girl Gauko
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
- The Dragon Prince, Season Three
- High Seas, Season Two
- Mon frere
- Nailed It! Holiday!, Season Two
- Narcoworld: Dope Stores
- Nobody’s Looking
- Singapore Social
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season Eight
Saturday, November 23
- End of Watch