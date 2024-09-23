Key & Peele Star Confirms Duo "Don't See Each Other That Often Anymore"

Transformers One star Keegan-Michael Key admits that he no longer sees his longtime comedy partner Jordan Peele very often, calling the change a "tragedy." Nevertheless, the actor and comedian says there's no bad blood, just two people who moved in different directions in their careers. While Key is becoming increasingly known as a serious actor, Peele has become a power player behind the camera, directing and/or producing a number of genre hits in the years since his acclaimed directorial debut Get Out in 2017. Neither of those shifts happened on accident, and working hard in different areas of the industry has left the two with less time together.

"We don't see each other that often anymore," Key recently told People "Which is, to me, a tragedy."

In the interview, Key said that the pair, who met on MAD TV and went on to star in their own sketch comedy show Key & Peele, "shared a creative language," adding, "when we were on camera, it was alchemy. It was just like, 'Why is this working?'"

In the years since Key & Peele ended and the pair started get famous, they have appeared together in Keanu, Fargo, Toy Story 4, and Wendell & Wild. They have also had a number of shared cameos, including a memorable one in "Weird Al" Yankovic's video for "White and Nerdy."

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One releases on September 20th. The film features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion, and Steve Buscemi as Starscream.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem.

Per its official synopsis, "Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm."