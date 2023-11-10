The Fall of the House of Usher Premieres as #1 Streaming Title With Huge Numbers

Mike Flanagan has been a consistent presence on Netflix over the last few years, delivering several hit shows and movies in that time. The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass both debuted to critical acclaim and big streaming wins for Netflix, and it appears Flanagan's latest series is continuing the trend. The Fall of the House of Usher, which is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe and contains many of Flanagan's frequent on-screen collaborators, was the biggest show in streaming when it premiered last month.

The latest streaming data from Nielsen charts the biggest streaming movies and shows in the United States from October 9th through 15th. During that span, The Fall of the House of Usher was the single biggest title in all of streaming, even beating the record-breaking Suits.

All eight episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher were released on October 12th, which means that the series was only available for about half of the week that Nielsen measured. Even without those days, the series racked up a whopping 1.2 billion streaming minutes. Suits, which had the entire week to count and a total of 135 episodes, was viewed for 1.1 billion minutes.

What Is The Fall of the House of Usher About?

Here's the official description of The Fall of the House of Usher from Netflix:

"In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

The Fall of the House of Usher is an adaptation of the works of iconic author Edgar Allan Poe, though with a more modern makeover.

"This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe," Flanagan told fans on social media. "This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning... 'Once upon a midnight dreary...'"

The Fall of the House of Usher stars Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T'Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.