Netflix’s Obliterated From the Creators of Cobra Kai Trailer Released

Netflix has released the trailer for Obliterated, a new series from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. The series stars Nick Zano (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) alongside Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Paola Lazaro, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, and Eugene Kim. Season 1 of Obliterated consists of eight episodes, each running about 60 minutes. All eight episodes will drop on the same day — November 30.

Producers compared Obliterated to 24 if it had a baby with The Hangover, which seems like a fairly apt descriptor. With a little of Zano’s no-nonsense, muscle-bound villainous alter ego from the last season of Legends sprinkled in for flavor.

“The entire city of Las Vegas will be obliterated unless our team can find and deactivate the nuclear device,” executive producer, director, and co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg said at the time. “There is only a short window of time to find the bomb, and as the clock ticks our team must overcome deadly forces working against them… as well as overcome the massive amounts of alcohol and other substances that are in their system.”

“Even if you’re the so-called best of the best, you’re gonna be way up against it if called back into action with a system full of liquor and drugs,” Heald said. “Our team deals with every conceivable self-imposed obstacle as a result of accidentally partying before the mission is over….It’s way more difficult when contending with blurred vision, poor brain processing, decreased coordination, nausea, hunger, thirst, and bladder control.”

“Like their characters, this cast is the best of the best. Each and every one of them can do it all,” director, executive producer, and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz said. “They can nail the comedy, the drama, and the action. They can play badass or vulnerable; sober or wasted; sexy or sloppy. And on this show, we ask them to do it all.”

You can see the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

Obliterated will stream on Netflix on November 30.