Netflix Is Ending Support for More Devices

Certain Netflix users are going to have a harder time watching their favorite movies and shows once December rolls around. Over the last month, some devices and companies have been announcing that older products will stop supporting the Netflix app on December 1st. The announcement by Samsung that certain smart TVs would no longer support Netflix got a lot of people talking, but there are actually a couple of other devices losing Netflix as well.

The first two Roku models will stop supporting Netflix next month, which could be a big hit for anyone who bought a Roku device early on and has yet to replace it with a newer version. Much like older Samsung TVs, some Vizio TVs will also be losing support on the same day. It seems as though Netflix is making one swift move to cut its work with old devices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you do have one of these devices, you’ll have to find another way to watch Netflix going forward, whether it be getting a new version of the device you already own or downloading the Netflix app to another device in your house. Given that just about every streaming device, tablet, and video game console has a Netflix app, finding another way to watch shouldn’t be too difficult.

Here’s Samsung’s message to users regarding the loss of Netflix support:

“Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on some devices beginning on December 1st, 2019. Some older Samsung smart TV’s are affected by this change. In the future, Netflix can be viewed from many other devices capable of connecting to your TV.

“Although some of our older TV’s will no longer support Netflix directly beginning December 1st, 2019, many other devices you may have connected to your TV are still supported. You can find a list from Netflix at netflix.com/compatibledevices. As long as you have one of the supported devices, like a game console, streaming media player, or set-top box, you’ll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV.”

To check if your device will still support Netflix after December 1st, check out the full list here.