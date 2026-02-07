You Can Now Watch a Perfect, Underrated Game of Thrones Replacement For Free

Game of Thrones is back at the forefront of popculture following the release of HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The new series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas and follows the adventures of Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and his squire Aegon “Egg” Targaryen. With the critically praised Season 1 spanning just six 30-minute episodes, fans have been rightfully left desperate for more. Those tired of repeat watches of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon can now stream the perfect Game of Thrones replacement after it joined free streaming in February.

If you’re looking for a great Game of Thrones replacement, then Medieval should be at the top of your watchlist. Director Petr Jákl’s 2022 English-language Czech historical drama film about the life of infamous Bohemian military commander Jan Žižka joined Tubi on February 1st. With plenty of action and a historical aesthetic, it’s a good streaming option for Game of Thrones fans, and it’s even better given that it’s now available on a free streaming platform. You’ll want to act quick, though, because in the constantly changing streaming landscape, it’s uncertain how long Medieval will be available on Tubi.

Ben Foster’s Medieval Is a Divisive Movie Perfect for Game of Thrones Fans

Medieval isn’t a perfect movie, but it’s a solid choice for those wanting something in the same vein as Game of Thrones. The movie, which split critics and audiences with a rotten 39% Tomatometer but fresh 72% Popcornmeter scores on Rotten Tomatoes, is set prior to the Hussite Wars of the early 1400s as the Holy Roman Empire falls into chaos. It stars Ben Foster as Jan Žižka and chronicles his rise as a famous military commander who never lost a battle. As King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battle for control of the empty throne, Jan embarks on a mission to kidnap Lady Katherine and ends up fighting back against the corruption, greed and betrayal rampant amongst those clawing for power.

While Medieval has a narrower focus on the rise of a single, historical figure rather than an ensemble cast and lacks the fantasy elements of Game of Thrones, the film’s focus on a high-stakes political power struggle between rival kings and corrupt novels, and an unsuspecting person’s rise in status, is a dead ringer for Game of Thrones’ plot. The film’s gritty, dark, and violent depiction of the Middle Ages mirrors the bleak tone of Game of Thrones, and if you’re specifically looking for action, Medieval has plenty of it. The movie is packed with chaotic, mud-soaked battles and intense, gory hand-to-hand combat similar to those depicted throughout Game of Thrones and its spinoffs, making it a worthy and intense Game of Thrones replacement.

