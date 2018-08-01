Netflix: Every Movie Leaving August 1

Netflix recently unveiled its batch of titles leaving the service in August, and there are some biggies.

One of Disney/Pixar’s biggest film of the decade is departing, presumably never to return. There are a couple of silly comedies from the 2000s that are beloved by many leaving, as well as two of the ’80s most beloved family and teen flicks.

To top that off Netflix is also losing a thriller and a heist film with stellar headlining cast members in each.

Scroll through to see the eight films leaving Netflix on Aug. 1, as well as the full list of departing titles for the month.

‘3000 Miles to Graceland’

Director: Demian Lichtenstein

Cast: Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner, Courteney Cox Arquette, Christian Slater

Why You Should Watch: If “Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner stealing things while dressed like Elvis” is not already a selling point for you, we’re not sure what else to say.

‘Adventures in Babysitting’

Director: Christopher Columbus

Cast: Elisabeth Shue, Keith Coogan, Anthony Rapp, Maia Brewton

Why You Should Watch: Adventures in Babysitting is one of the ’80s most beloved family flicks, and it first captured the storytelling abilities Columbus would later bring to Home Alone and the Harry Potter franchise.

‘Can’t Buy Me Love’

Director: Steve Rash

Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Amanda Peterson, Dennis Dugan

Why You Should Watch: Can’t Buy Me Love is another key ’80s flick. While it does not make the cultural effect of The Breakfast Club or Sixteen Candles, it’s still a fun teen romp about a guy who pays a cheerleader to be his girlfriend for a month.

‘Finding Dory’

Director: Andrew Stanton

Cast: Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Hayden Rolence, Ed O’Neill, Kaitlin Olson, Ty Burrell, Diane Keaton, Eugene Levy

Why You Should Watch: While Finding Dory is not quite the classic Finding Nemo is, it is a fun kid’s movie that gives you all the Dory wackiness fans have wanted more of since 2003.

‘Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay’

Director: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Cast: John Cho, Kal Penn, Danneel Harris, Rob Corddry, Neil Patrick Harris

Why You Should Watch: The Harold & Kumar films are essential comedies for the new millennium. While this entry is not as solid as Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, it gives you all the laughs you want with solid performances from Cho, Penn and Harris.

‘Reasonable Doubt’

Director: Peter P. Croudins

Cast: Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson, Erin Karpluk, Gloria Reuben

Why You Should Watch: While this thriller is not the most acclaimed picture, you can not go wrong with any performance from Jackson. Plus fans of AMC’s Preacher will enjoy seeing that show’s star, Cooper, in a film role.

‘Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story’

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer, Tim Meadows, Kristen Wiig

Why You Should Watch: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story is an often overlooked gem in the parody film genre. Reilly pulls off a stellar performance as the idiotic title character who transforms himself into numerous musical incarnations in this send-up of music biopics.

LEAVING 8/1:

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

LEAVING 8/2 – 8/12:

Leaving 8/2/18:

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Leaving 8/5/18:

13 Assassins

Leaving 8/6/18:

Welcome to Me

Leaving 8/10/18:

St. Vincent

Leaving 8/12/18:

For a Good Time, Call…

LEAVING 8/13 – 8/25:

Leaving 8/13/18:

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

Leaving 8/16/18:

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

Leaving 8/23/18:

Sausage Party

Leaving 8/25/18:

The Road