Netflix: Every Movie Leaving August 1

Netflix recently unveiled its batch of titles leaving the service in August, and there are some biggies.
One of Disney/Pixar’s biggest film of the decade is departing, presumably never to return. There are a couple of silly comedies from the 2000s that are beloved by many leaving, as well as two of the ’80s most beloved family and teen flicks.
To top that off Netflix is also losing a thriller and a heist film with stellar headlining cast members in each.
Scroll through to see the eight films leaving Netflix on Aug. 1, as well as the full list of departing titles for the month.
‘3000 Miles to Graceland’
Director: Demian Lichtenstein
Cast: Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner, Courteney Cox Arquette, Christian Slater
Why You Should Watch: If “Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner stealing things while dressed like Elvis” is not already a selling point for you, we’re not sure what else to say.
‘Adventures in Babysitting’
Director: Christopher Columbus
Cast: Elisabeth Shue, Keith Coogan, Anthony Rapp, Maia Brewton
Why You Should Watch: Adventures in Babysitting is one of the ’80s most beloved family flicks, and it first captured the storytelling abilities Columbus would later bring to Home Alone and the Harry Potter franchise.
‘Can’t Buy Me Love’
Director: Steve Rash
Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Amanda Peterson, Dennis Dugan
Why You Should Watch: Can’t Buy Me Love is another key ’80s flick. While it does not make the cultural effect of The Breakfast Club or Sixteen Candles, it’s still a fun teen romp about a guy who pays a cheerleader to be his girlfriend for a month.
‘Finding Dory’
Director: Andrew Stanton
Cast: Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Hayden Rolence, Ed O’Neill, Kaitlin Olson, Ty Burrell, Diane Keaton, Eugene Levy
Why You Should Watch: While Finding Dory is not quite the classic Finding Nemo is, it is a fun kid’s movie that gives you all the Dory wackiness fans have wanted more of since 2003.
‘Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay’
Director: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg
Cast: John Cho, Kal Penn, Danneel Harris, Rob Corddry, Neil Patrick Harris
Why You Should Watch: The Harold & Kumar films are essential comedies for the new millennium. While this entry is not as solid as Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, it gives you all the laughs you want with solid performances from Cho, Penn and Harris.
‘Reasonable Doubt’
Director: Peter P. Croudins
Cast: Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson, Erin Karpluk, Gloria Reuben
Why You Should Watch: While this thriller is not the most acclaimed picture, you can not go wrong with any performance from Jackson. Plus fans of AMC’s Preacher will enjoy seeing that show’s star, Cooper, in a film role.
‘Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story’
Director: Jake Kasdan
Cast: John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer, Tim Meadows, Kristen Wiig
Why You Should Watch: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story is an often overlooked gem in the parody film genre. Reilly pulls off a stellar performance as the idiotic title character who transforms himself into numerous musical incarnations in this send-up of music biopics.
LEAVING 8/1:
3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can’t Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
LEAVING 8/2 – 8/12:
Leaving 8/2/18:
10 Rules for Sleeping Around
Leaving 8/5/18:
13 Assassins
Leaving 8/6/18:
Welcome to Me
Leaving 8/10/18:
St. Vincent
Leaving 8/12/18:
For a Good Time, Call…
LEAVING 8/13 – 8/25:
Leaving 8/13/18:
Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
Leaving 8/16/18:
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
Leaving 8/23/18:
Sausage Party
Leaving 8/25/18:
The Road