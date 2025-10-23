Netflix Finally Adding the Missing Franchise Movie Subscribers Have Been Asking For

One of the most frustrating things about the streaming era is when a service you’re subscribed to has most of a film franchise or TV show, but not the whole thing. What’s even more frustrating is when the first film in a series is the one that’s missing. That has been the case on Netflix this month, as the streamer has offered up sequels in a beloved horror franchise without the presence of the original movie. Thankfully that will be changing in November.

On Saturday, November 1st, Netflix will be adding I Know What You Did Last Summer to its streaming lineup. While that may be a day late for Spooky Season, slasher fans will be glad to finally have the franchise-starter on the roster.

October saw Netflix add the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer to its lineup, as well as this year’s reboot/legacy sequel just a couple weeks later. That put two entries in the franchise on Netflix without the film that started the story (the reboot is very directly connected to the original I Know What You Did Last Summer). Starting November 1st, subscribers will actually be able to watch the entire series.

If you’re not familiar, I Know What You Did Last Summer is a 1997 slasher movie that was born out of the craze created by Scream a year earlier. The film is about a group of teenagers getting ready to leave high school, who accidentally kill a fisherman with their car one night while out drinking. After dumping the body, they make a pact to not tell anyone about it, but they start receiving menacing notes one year later that indicate somebody knows their secret.

I Know What You Did Last Summer had about as good a young cast as you possibly could’ve assembled in 1997. Jennifer Love Hewitt led the ensemble alongside Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. Both Prinze Jr. and Hewitt returned for the 1998 sequel and the 2025 legacy sequel/reboot.

Coming to Netflix in November

I Know What You Did Last Summer is one of dozens of movies coming to Netflix’s streaming lineup at the start of November. That same day will see the streaming service add titles like Back to the Future, The Hangover, Game Night, and Ready Player One. You can check out the full list of those November 1st additions below.

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka