Netflix Found Harmful to Humanity by Multiple Studies

No matter how much you like binge-watching Netflix, it looks like it’s not that good for you — or the rest of humanity. THR‘s Eriq Gardner published a pretty length piece in this month’s magazine scrutinizing the streaming giant, using a few recent studies as supporting evidence. As you might expect, one recent study in the Jornal of the America Heart Association claims those who watch television over four hours a day have a 50 percent greater risk of dying prematurely from heart disease. What’s new, right? They’ve been trying to get us to the gym by saying that for ages.

What’s more surprising, however, is the streaming industries impact on carbon emissions. In a different study, this time from the Paris-based The Shift Project, it was revealed powering a data center enough to watch a 10-minute high-definition video was the equivalency of using a 2,000-watt electric oven at full bore for five minutes. The study even claims streaming could produce more emissions than driving to the theater to catch a film.

According to study researcher Maxime Efoui-Hess, it takes roughly 6 kilograms of carbon dioxide to power the necessary setups to watch two hours of content on Netflix while it’s about 200 grams of CO2 per passenger to drive to a theater — that, of course, depends on a whole host of variables such as distance and type of car, but you get the idea.

These studies come on the heels of Netflix promising to remove all smoking references from future projects rated TV-14 or PG-13 and below after a massive uproar in the wake of Stranger Things 3.

“Going forward, all new projects that we commission with ratings of TV-14 or below for series or PG-13 or below for films, will be smoking and e-cigarette free — except for reasons of historical or factual accuracy,” Netflix said in a statement.

Leading the charge for content reform was the anti-tobacco group the Truth Initiative.

“Content has become the new tobacco commercial,” Robin Koval, CEO/president of Truth Initiative, said in a statement. “We’re seeing a pervasive reemergence of smoking imagery across screens that is glamorizing and re-normalizing a deadly addiction and putting young people squarely in the crosshairs of the tobacco industry.”

