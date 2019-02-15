Netflix Headquarters Evacuated Due to An Active Shooter

An active shooter currently forced Netflix headquarters in Hollywood to be evacuated, according to a report from KTLA-TV (via Deadline).

The report indicated that no one can get in or out of the building, and that the belief is a person with a deadly weapon caused the lockdown.

The Los Angeles Police Department is responding to the incident at the Sunset Bronson Studios. Employees are not allowed to leave the area.

Reports indicate that many LAPD officers have gathered at the entrance to the studio near the Netflix building, which is located near the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

According to KTLA, LAPD officer Tony Im said they received “second hand” information about an armed suspect, though there is no other information available at this time. Employees have been informed to “move to interior spaces” and away from windows, according to KTLA’s report.

The report first indicated the building went into lockdown, but has since been updated with information of an evacuation. Unfortunately there is no other information available about the situation at this time. LAPD are currently responding to the scene as it unfolds.

UPDATE: CBS Los Angeles has since reported that a suspect was arrested and the lockdown has been lifted. Police have yet to make an official statement.

NBC LA added to the report, indicating that the gunman was on top of the Netflix building at the studio.

People on the scene have taken to social media, with one person claiming the suspect is a former employee of Netflix and has threatened to open fire.

At #netflix. On lockdown. Foer Netflix employee threatening to shoot. pic.twitter.com/0vaVMKLcYb — Sarah Faubion/Smith (@faubs) February 15, 2019

As the situation gets resolved, police will address the media and provide more details on the incident and will likely clear up the confusion that continues to circulate.

UPDATE 2: Jessica Rosenthal of Fox News reports that no one at Netflix had a gun, and that a former employee who made a threat has since been arrested.

No active shooter at Netflix…Tthank God) Just off phone with LAPD: A former #Netflix employee told someone he had a gun, that person told LAPD. No one was at or near Neftlix with a gun.. the person who made the threat was arrested off site. — Jessica Rosenthal (@jessicafoxnews) February 15, 2019

UPDATE 3: Netflix sent out the following statement to employees (via THR):

“We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees. Feel free to share this information with your loved ones.”

More information will be updated as it’s available.