Netflix Now Allows iOS Users to Share to Their Instagram Stories

Netflix and Instagram are now working together in the hopes that you’ll share all of your favorite movies and TV shows with your friends and followers. At least, if you have an iPhone, that is.

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed a new update that allows users on the iOS app to instantly share what they’re watching to Instagram and their Instagram Story along with their thoughts on the title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When you pull up a title on your Netflix app and hit the “share” button, there is now a new option available. Along with sharing to Twitter and in your message, you can now post the movie or show directly to your Instagram Story. The cover art that transfers over to the story is chosen by Netflix, and is the same for every user. However, you can add stickers and text to the post to share your thoughts or feelings on the title.

According to Variety, Netflix is working on rolling the same system out on Android phones as well, but there is no current timetable for how long that could take.

“We’re always on the lookout for ways to make it easier for members to share the Netflix titles they’re obsessing about and help them discover something new to watch,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “We hope our members enjoy this new feature!”

This isn’t the only change Netflix is making early in 2019. Last week, the streaming service announced the biggest price increase in its relatively young history. The standard subscription will be raised from $11.99 to $13.99, the premium plan is going from $13.99 to $15.99, and the basic plan is hiking from $7.99 to $8.99. Of course, all of these price changes appear to be an effort to counter the enormous amount of money the company is spending on both original and acquired content.

Will you be using Netflix’s new Instagram Story feature? What other platforms would you like to see Netflix partner with going forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!