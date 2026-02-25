Netflix Is About To Lose the Best Dracula Adaptation Ever

In the more than a century that has passed since Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula was published, the 1897 classic has transcended its origins as a Victorian Gothic novel to become an enduring cultural phenomenon. In Dracula, Stoker created a quintessential monster that has continued to captivate audiences for generations and spawned countless adaptations across forms of media, and there’s certainly no shortage of big screen adaptations. Count Dracula remains the most portrayed literary character in film, but Netflix subscribers are running out of time to stream one of the best Dracula adaptations ever.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula is getting ready to retire from Netflix’s streaming library. The 1992 Gothic horror film, which won three Academy Awards and is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 69% and 79% critic and audience scores, is scheduled to stop streaming on March 1st. The movie stars Gary Oldman as the titular Count Dracula, who travels from Romania to 19th-century London to seduce Mina Murray, who he believes is the reincarnation of his lost bride, while leaving a trail of death and supernatural destruction in his wake. Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, and Keanu Reeves also star in the movie.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula 1992 Is a Stylish Reimagining of the 1897 Novel

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is not a page-for-page retelling of Stoker’s novel, but it’s still an incredibly faithful one. Although the film deviates from the book’s plot to focus on a tragic love story, transforming it into a sensual Gothic masterpiece, it maintains all of the things that made Stoker’s novel a classic, down to the atmospheric gothic horror and visual style to the multiple-narrator structure that most other adaptations ignore. The film even manages to capture the Victorian atmosphere and gothic, dreamlike feel of the novel through Coppola’s use of shadow play and in-camera practical effects, lavish, intricate costumes and set designs, and Wojciech Kilar’s haunting, operatic score, making the viewer feel like they’ve stepped directly into the pages of the 1897 novel.

Even where the movie took creative liberties with the source material, it excels. The film’s focus on a tragic love story that doesn’t exist in the books elevates the movie from a simple monster movie to a tragic tale of forbidden love and gives Dracula depth, making it a more sympathetic story that is easier to connect with. Oldman delivers a phenomenal, tragic performance in the titular role, the actor bringing both terrifying and tender, emotional depth to the character in what remains one of his best performances to date decades later.

Where to Stream Bram Stoker’s Dracula After It Leaves Netflix?

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is about to get a lot more difficult to stream. The movie is currently only available on Netflix, so it’s possible that it will disappear from streaming entirely following its March 1st removal. The major streamers are still releasing their March 2026 lineups, so there is still a chance that it could simply move to a different platform in the coming days or weeks.

