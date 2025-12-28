Netflix Is Losing Its Best Animated Movie Trilogy in Just a Few Days

The start of 2026 is going to bring some big changes to the Netflix movie lineup — some of them great, and some of them incredibly frustrating. The good news is the streamer will be adding movies like Despicable Me and Dune. The bad news is that it’ll be losing more movies than it’s gaining, with the best animated trilogy currently on the service heading out as part of those departures.
On January 1st, Netflix will be losing all three Kung Fu Panda movies on its lineup, leaving the spinoff TV shows as the franchise’s only adventures remaining on the streamer. With Kung Fu Panda 4 having already left Netflix’s lineup this past year, the entire feature film saga will be gone from the service in just a few days.
The most frustrating part about this departure from Netflix is that the Kung Fu Panda movies aren’t going to be readily accessible on any other services, at least for a little while. Kung Fu Panda 2 is currently on HBO Max, but the other three are missing from any rival services, and none of those services have listed the DreamWorks films in their January newsletters.
So if you’re a big fan of Po’s adventures, and you don’t already own physical copies of the films, it’s about to be a challenge to watch Kung Fu Panda.
What’s Leaving Netflix in January?
The Kung Fu Panda trilogy is one of the biggest movie losses Netflix is suffering in January, but it’s far from the only one. There are dozens of movies leaving the service at the start of the month, including The Hangover, Baby Driver, and The Goonies.
You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January losses below.
Leaving 1/1/26
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Baby Driver
Blue Beetle
Blue Crush
Blue Streak
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Coach Carter
Crazy Rich Asians
Death Becomes Her
Dirty Dancing
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dreamgirls
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghost
The Goonies
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
How to Be Single
I Love You, Man
Isn’t It Romantic
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Life of the Party
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Mask
Meet Joe Black
Ocean’s 8
Runaway Bride
Scarface
Star Trek
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
Training Day
Zero Dark Thirty
Leaving 1/2/26
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Leaving 1/3/26
Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 1/9/26
Maze Runner: Death Cure
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
The Maze Runner
Leaving 1/16/26
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Leaving 1/18/26
Donnie Darko
Leaving 1/23/26
House of Lies: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 1/29/26
Prison Break: Seasons 1-5