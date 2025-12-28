Netflix Is Losing Its Best Animated Movie Trilogy in Just a Few Days

The start of 2026 is going to bring some big changes to the Netflix movie lineup — some of them great, and some of them incredibly frustrating. The good news is the streamer will be adding movies like Despicable Me and Dune. The bad news is that it’ll be losing more movies than it’s gaining, with the best animated trilogy currently on the service heading out as part of those departures.

On January 1st, Netflix will be losing all three Kung Fu Panda movies on its lineup, leaving the spinoff TV shows as the franchise’s only adventures remaining on the streamer. With Kung Fu Panda 4 having already left Netflix’s lineup this past year, the entire feature film saga will be gone from the service in just a few days.

The most frustrating part about this departure from Netflix is that the Kung Fu Panda movies aren’t going to be readily accessible on any other services, at least for a little while. Kung Fu Panda 2 is currently on HBO Max, but the other three are missing from any rival services, and none of those services have listed the DreamWorks films in their January newsletters.

So if you’re a big fan of Po’s adventures, and you don’t already own physical copies of the films, it’s about to be a challenge to watch Kung Fu Panda.

What’s Leaving Netflix in January?

The Kung Fu Panda trilogy is one of the biggest movie losses Netflix is suffering in January, but it’s far from the only one. There are dozens of movies leaving the service at the start of the month, including The Hangover, Baby Driver, and The Goonies.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January losses below.

Leaving 1/1/26

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Baby Driver

Blue Beetle

Blue Crush

Blue Streak

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Coach Carter

Crazy Rich Asians

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dreamgirls

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghost

The Goonies

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

How to Be Single

I Love You, Man

Isn’t It Romantic

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Life of the Party

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Ocean’s 8

Runaway Bride

Scarface

Star Trek

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

Training Day

Zero Dark Thirty

Leaving 1/2/26

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Leaving 1/3/26

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/9/26

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

The Maze Runner

Leaving 1/16/26

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Leaving 1/18/26

Donnie Darko

Leaving 1/23/26

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/29/26

Prison Break: Seasons 1-5