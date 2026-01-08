Netflix Just Added One of Denzel Washington’s Best Movies Ahead of 2026 Reboot

Denzel Washington is a Hollywood powerhouse who has commanded the screen with countless powerful performances across decades. From Training Day to Fences, Washington has showcased his range and solidified his status as an iconic actor, and one of his best movies ever just hit Netflix more than two decades after its theatrical run and ahead of an upcoming reboot.

Before Netflix’s reboot of A. J. Quinnell’s action thriller novel later this year, subscribers have the chance to stream the 2004 movie adaptation of Man on Fire. The Tony Scott-produced and directed film joined the platform on January 1st and became an instant streaming hit. The movie stars Washington as ex-CIA operative John Creasy, who reluctantly accepts a job as a bodyguard for 9-year-old Lupita (Dakota Fanning) in Mexico City. When Lupita is kidnapped, he embarks on a brutal, vengeful rampage against the corrupt criminals who abduct her.

Man on Fire Is One of Denzel Washington’s Most Divisive Films

It’s not uncommon to see Man on Fire ranked on “best of” lists for Washington’s filmography, but it hasn’t always been that way. The movie is one of the most divisive films in the actor’s career, with one of the biggest gaps between critic and audience reception. The film’s 39% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes makes it tied with A Journal of Jordan as Washington’s sixth-lowest-rated movie but is his seventh-highest-rated audience score with an 89% rating.

The movie’s low critic consensus was largely due to just how grim the story is and the gritty violence, as well as Scott’s frenetic editing, jump cuts, and visual effects, with some arguing that the movie prioritized style over substance. BBC.com’s Nev Pierce called the movie “sadistic” and a major disappointment” in his 2005 review of the film, and Decent Films’ Steven D. Greydanus dubbed Man on Fire “a new low for both Washington and Scott, and one of the nastier bits of business in quite some time.”

In the years since its release, Man on Fire has come under a more favorable light and is now seen as one of the better movies in Washington’s career, , with the Herald Sun‘s Leigh Putsch describing it in a 2018 review as a “highly involving revenge thriller featuring yet another top-notch performance from the great Denzel Washington.” The film delivers a powerful blend of intense action and deep emotion, and Washington delivers a powerhouse performance as the brooding, vengeful Creasy, bringing depth and raw emotion to the film and elevating the character beyond a typical action hero. And although the extreme violence depicted throughout the film was initially a turnoff to many critics, the natural, believable chemistry between Washington and Fanning’s characters raises the stakes and makes the revenge-fueled second half of the film more impactful.

What’s New on Netflix?

Man on Fire is one of several new films now streaming on Netflix following a rush of arrivals on January 1st. Netflix’s streaming catalog now also features titles like 12 Years a Slave, Dawn of the Dead, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Lone Survivor, and Priscilla, with even more movies and TV shows scheduled to join the lineup throughout January.

