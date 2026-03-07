Netflix Just Added the Final Installment in a Beloved Historical Drama Trilogy

Netflix loves a period piece. The streamer has an expansive catalog of historical dramas ranging from TV shows like Peaky Blinders and The Last Kingdom to movies such as The Pale Blue Eye and All Quiet on the Western Front. Fans still longing for more after the Bridgerton Season 4 finale can now stream the final chapter in an iconic historical drama trilogy on Netflix.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is now streaming on Netflix as of March 7th. The movie concludes the 15-year saga of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, taking fans back to the Yorkshire country estate one final time. It is the final installment in a Downton Abbey film trilogy, with both Downton Abbey and Downton Abbey: A New Era also streaming on Netflix. The movies are based on and continue the storyline from the iconic British historical drama, which originally aired for six seasons on ITV in the UK and PBS in the US from 2010 until 2015.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Is a Satisfying Farewell to the Beloved Franchise

It’s never fun when the book closes on a beloved and iconic franchise, but Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale certainly won’t leave fans disappointed. The movie follows the Crawley family into 1930, where Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) faces social ostracization following her divorce from Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) and the Crawleys face severe financial strain and a tarnished reputation, forcing Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) to consider handing control of the estate to Mary as he and Cora (Elizabeth McGovern) retire. The film originally premiered back in September and holds “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes with near-perfect 91% and 95% critic and audience scores.

More than just bringing back much of the original cast for one final outing, The Final Chapter does a pretty solid job of tying up character storylines and providing a sense of closure for the Crawleys and their staff, meaning fans won’t be left hanging with unanswered questions. It also delivers exactly what you’d expect from Downton Abbey, including plenty of established drama and emotional stakes, lavish production design that makes the world feel real, and the expected, comforting atmosphere that fans have known and loved. The Final Chapter also leans heavily on nostalgia and does a great job at respecting the characters’ journeys over the past 15 years in a way that feels natural and fitting for a farewell.

