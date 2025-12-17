Netflix Just Surprised Subscribers by Bringing Back One of the Biggest Movies of All Time

Most of the biggest movies in box office history are exclusively streaming on Disney+, as Disney’s service hosts mega-hit franchises like Avatar, Star Wars, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The biggest non-franchise release in movie history, however, comes from Paramount, and has had licensing deals with just about every streaming service around. This week, Netflix added that juggernaut back to its lineup, despite the fact that it wasn’t included in the initial newsletter for December.

On Tuesday, December 16th, James Cameron’s Titanic made its return to Netflix’s streaming roster in the United States. The 1997 film is one of only three movies released before the year 2000 to earn a billion dollars at the global box office, and it somehow managed to make more than $2.2 billion. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic took the story of the tragic cruise ship crash and turned it into a legitimate blockbuster, which would stand for more than a decade as the biggest movie of all time (until Cameron broke his own records with Avatar).

Titanic has been on Netflix before, so seeing it on the service won’t be new for longtime subscribers, but it has been absent from the streamer’s lineup for quite a while. It’s a little surprising that Netflix didn’t include Titanic‘s return in the December newsletter, or even advertise it after the fact, given the sheer size and popularity of the film.

Coming Soon to Netflix

Titanic returns to Netflix in the midst of a big run of acclaimed original films from the service. Frankenstein, Jay Kelly, and Wake Up Dead Man have all hit the service to positive reactions and great streaming numbers over the past several weeks, loading up the roster as we near the end of the year. However, the momentum doesn’t appear to be stopping with the arrival of 2026.

Netflix recently revealed its full lineup of new additions coming in January and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. The first day of the year is especially loaded, with the addition of popular films like Despicable Me, Dune, Pitch Perfect, and Hellboy. That same day will also see Netflix add all five seasons of hit sci-fi series Falling Skies, which hasn’t been on any major streaming services for quite a while.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below.

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

