The Top Movie at the Box Office Is Already on Streaming

Netflix has some of the most-streamed original movies of all time. It’s easy to see why: in 2022, Netflix originals and exclusives accounted for more than 50% of the platform’s US catalog for the first time in the company’s 25-year history (as of 2025, that number has increased to 60%). Of the top 10 most popular movies globally on Netflix, the majority feature stars that audiences are accustomed to seeing in multiplexes around the world, from Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot (Red Notice) to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up).

But of all the star-studded offerings, only one of Netflix’s top 10 English-language original movies has the distinction of goin’ up, up, up the box office charts: smash hit KPop Demon Hunters. Netflix, which acquired the animated musical phenomenon from Sony Pictures Animation, gave the film a rare theatrical release in 1,700 theaters over the weekend (Aug. 22-24) for a special two-day sing-along version. According to The Numbers, KPop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along grossed $19.2 million, making it the first Netflix original movie to take the No. 1 spot at the box office (beating R-rated horror Weapons, which collected $15.4 million in its third weekend).

Unlike the previous record holder — Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which opened in third place and grossed $15 million from 696 theaters during a week-long sneak preview in 2022 — KPop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along is already available to watch at home. (Glass Onion didn’t make its way to Netflix until a month after leaving theaters.)

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS (2025)

How to Stream KPop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along

Netflix announced Monday that KPop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along is available to stream starting Aug. 25. You’ll find “the ultimate fan edition” in the “Recently Added” section or the new KPop Demon Hunters Collection.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most-watched animated movie of all time and the only animated film among the top 10 most popular English-language movies. With more than 210 million views clocked so far, KPop Demon Hunters ranks at #2 but is projected to surpass 2021’s Red Notice (231 million views) as No. 1 on Netflix’s all-time list.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows the trio of Huntr/x — Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) — K-pop idols born with voices capable of driving back the darkness in a world haunted by demons. With their songs of courage and hope, the warriors face the Saja Boys, a viral boy band consisting of demons Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop), Romance (Joel Kim Booster), Mystery (Alan Lee), Abby/Abs (SungWon Cho), and Baby Saja (Danny Chung), who channel strength to their king, Gwi-Ma (Squid Game‘s Lee Byung-hun).

Will KPop Demon Hunters “Takedown” Red Notice as the most-watched Netflix movie ever? Share your thoughts in the comments below.