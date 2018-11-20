Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2018

On Tuesday morning, Netflix unveiled the complete list of TV shows and movies that would be arriving next month. While the sight of movies like Avengers: Infinity War coming soon to Netflix will warm your heart for the holidays, the good news always comes with a price.

Netflix has also announced every title that will be leaving the streaming service in December, and that list is full of beloved movies and shows that no one will be ready to say goodbye to.

Headlining the list is Sons of Anarchy, the popular FX biker drama that has long been a staple of Netflix TV options. That will change on December 1st as all seven seasons of the series will be leaving.

Also making an exit are a couple of beloved family films, Disney’s Moana and Dreamworks’ Trolls, as well as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It’s shaping up to be a massive month for movie exits, that much is certain.

Here’s the full list:

Leaving 12/1/18

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

Leaving 12/4/18

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Leaving 12/7/18

Trolls

Leaving 12/10/18

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

Leaving 12/15/18

Step Up 2: The Streets

Leaving 12/16/18

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Leaving 12/17/18

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Leaving 12/19/18

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Leaving 12/20/18

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

Leaving 12/22/18

Spotlight

Leaving 12/25/18

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Leaving 12/31/18

Troy

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments!