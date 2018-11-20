Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2018

On Tuesday morning, Netflix unveiled the complete list of TV shows and movies that would be arriving next month. While the sight of movies like Avengers: Infinity War coming soon to Netflix will warm your heart for the holidays, the good news always comes with a price.
Netflix has also announced every title that will be leaving the streaming service in December, and that list is full of beloved movies and shows that no one will be ready to say goodbye to.
Headlining the list is Sons of Anarchy, the popular FX biker drama that has long been a staple of Netflix TV options. That will change on December 1st as all seven seasons of the series will be leaving.
Also making an exit are a couple of beloved family films, Disney’s Moana and Dreamworks’ Trolls, as well as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It’s shaping up to be a massive month for movie exits, that much is certain.
Here’s the full list:
Leaving 12/1/18
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Groundhog Day
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Hellraiser
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
Spider-Man 3
Spy Hard
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
Swept Under
The Covenant
The Game
Leaving 12/4/18
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
Air Bud: Spikes Back
Air Bud: World Pup
Air Buddies
Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
Spooky Buddies
Tarzan & Jane
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
The Search for Santa Paws
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Leaving 12/7/18
Trolls
Leaving 12/10/18
Battle Royale
Battle Royale 2
Teeth
Leaving 12/15/18
Step Up 2: The Streets
Leaving 12/16/18
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Leaving 12/17/18
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Leaving 12/19/18
Ip Man: The Final Fight
Leaving 12/20/18
Disney’s Moana
Food, Inc.
I Give It a Year
Leaving 12/22/18
Spotlight
Leaving 12/25/18
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Leaving 12/31/18
Troy
