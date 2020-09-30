Everything Leaving Netflix on October 1st

✖

Thursday morning will bring the first day of October and the official start of Spooky Season 2020. It will also bring some big changes to all of the major streaming services we subscribe to, including Netflix, which remains the most popular streamer in the country. On the first day of every month, Netflix shakes up its roster as it brings in new content, and says goodbye to some movies and TV shows. October is no different, but it does bring about some of the biggest departures in recent memory.

As other streaming services pop up from major media companies, Netflix has slowly started losing the rights to a lot of shows that have become staples in recent years. After already losing Friends and That '70s Show, Netflix is about to say goodbye to Parks and Recreation, one of the most popular titles on its lineup. Parks and Rec will be leaving when the clock strikes midnight on the West Coast, so you should get any and all last minute binges in while you can. Fortunately, we know that Parks and Recreation will be available to stream on Peacock going forward, so it's not just lost to the void.

Also leaving Netflix at midnight is the entire Jurassic Park trilogy, which just arrived recently after a stint on Peacock. It's joined in its departure by Inside Man, Mortal Kombat, and two Terminator films.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix on Thursday morning:

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

