Fan-Favorite Jack Black Comedy Leaving Netflix at Midnight

The end of the month has arrived, which means that the Netflix lineup is about to get a pretty substantial overhaul. Streaming contracts usually begin and expire at the start of new months, leading to many movies and TV shows to exit services on the final day of a given month, with new titles immediately following their departure. This changeover occurs on Netflix every month, and the end of November means the loss of some pretty awesome titles.

Tuesday night, when the clock strikes midnight on the west coast, quite a few movies and TV shows are set to exit Netflix, including School of Rock. The 2003 comedy stars Jack Black as a down-on-his-luck rock musician who is still hoping to make it big. After being let go from the band he helped build, Dewey Finn poses as a substitute teacher at an exclusive private school and forms a new band with his students. The film was directed by Boyhood‘s Richard Linklater, from a script written by Black’s on-screen co-star Mike White. If that name rings a bell, White recently wrote, directed, and produced HBO”s hit series White Lotus (he was also a contestant on Survivor a couple of years ago).

School of Rock remains a favorite amongst movie fans, with many pointing to it as one of Black’s best and most underrated features. Unfortunately, it’s not the only music-related title leaving Netflix on Tuesday night. All six seasons of Glee are set to make their Netflix exit as well. Other departing titles include A Knight’s Tale, Battlefield Earth, Pineapple Express, Million Dollar Baby, and every season of Stargate SG-1.

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix at midnight:

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld

Are you disappointed to see School of Rock leaving Netflix? Which exiting titles would you like to see return to the service? Let us know in the comments!