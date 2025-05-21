The Dark Knight, Goodfellas & More Great Movies Leaving Netflix in June

There are some big changes coming to the Netflix lineup next month. The streaming service recently unveiled June’s edition of its monthly newsletter, informing subscribers of every new addition set to arrive in the weeks ahead. Unfortunately, those newsletters also come with a bit of bad news, as they also reveal all of the titles exiting Netflix.
Netflix’s newsletter for June revealed a couple dozen major titles set to leave in the next month. That roster of exiting titles includes some real heavy hitters, like Goodfellas, Den of Thieves, and the Dark Knight trilogy. The streamer is also set to get rid of newer release films like Trap, Migration, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
You can check out the complete list of Netflix’s June exits below.
Leaving June 1st
Batman Begins
Beginners
Burlesque
Closer
Cult of Chucky
Daddy Day Care
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Den of Thieves
From Prada to Nada
GoodFellas
Ma
Magic Mike XXL
Pride & Prejudice
Ted
Ted 2
Two Weeks Notice
Leaving June 11th
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
Trap
Leaving June 14th
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Leaving June 16th
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Leaving June 17th
Carol
Leaving June 19th
Migration
Leaving June 21st
American Sniper
Leaving June 22nd
Brain on Fire
Leaving June 26th
Ordinary People
What’s Coming to Netflix in June?
Seeing that many movies leaving Netflix can definitely be disappointing for subscribers, but there are a bunch of great additions coming to the streamer to balance things out. There are new movies and shows set for most days in June, but the start of the month is where the biggest batch of arrivals is scheduled.
June 1st will see a slew of Alfred Hitchcock movies join Netflix’s roster, including Rear Window and Vertigo. That same day, Netflix will add Barbarian, The Equalizer, Now You See Me, and plenty of other films.
Here’s the full list of Netflix’s June 1st additions:
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo