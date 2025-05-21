The Dark Knight, Goodfellas & More Great Movies Leaving Netflix in June

There are some big changes coming to the Netflix lineup next month. The streaming service recently unveiled June’s edition of its monthly newsletter, informing subscribers of every new addition set to arrive in the weeks ahead. Unfortunately, those newsletters also come with a bit of bad news, as they also reveal all of the titles exiting Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s newsletter for June revealed a couple dozen major titles set to leave in the next month. That roster of exiting titles includes some real heavy hitters, like Goodfellas, Den of Thieves, and the Dark Knight trilogy. The streamer is also set to get rid of newer release films like Trap, Migration, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

You can check out the complete list of Netflix’s June exits below.

Leaving June 1st

Batman Begins

Beginners

Burlesque

Closer

Cult of Chucky

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Den of Thieves

From Prada to Nada

GoodFellas

Ma

Magic Mike XXL

Pride & Prejudice

Ted

Ted 2

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving June 11th

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Trap

Leaving June 14th

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Leaving June 16th

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Leaving June 17th

Carol

Leaving June 19th

Migration

Leaving June 21st

American Sniper

Leaving June 22nd

Brain on Fire

Leaving June 26th

Ordinary People

What’s Coming to Netflix in June?

Seeing that many movies leaving Netflix can definitely be disappointing for subscribers, but there are a bunch of great additions coming to the streamer to balance things out. There are new movies and shows set for most days in June, but the start of the month is where the biggest batch of arrivals is scheduled.

June 1st will see a slew of Alfred Hitchcock movies join Netflix’s roster, including Rear Window and Vertigo. That same day, Netflix will add Barbarian, The Equalizer, Now You See Me, and plenty of other films.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s June 1st additions:

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo