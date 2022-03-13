Netflx’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Arcane Dominate Annie Awards

This weekend. the 2022 Annie Awards were held to honor the past year’s best feats in animation. Plenty of different studios, networks, and streaming services were represented over the course of the show, but it was clear early on that the night would belong to Netflix. The streamer had the most-awarded film and most-awarded TV show of the entire night.

Arcane, the League of Legends animated series, led all programs with nine total Annie Awards, including General Production, TV. The series won in every category where it received a nomination.

On the film side, The Mitchells vs. The Machines was the night’s big winner, taking a total of eight awards. Those wins include Best Feature and Directing, Feature. Other Netflix titles won awards as well, including Maya and the Three and Ada Twist, Scientist.

Here’s the full list oft this year’s Annie Award winners:

Best Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Independent Feature

Flee

Directing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Directors: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Directing, TV

Arcane – Episode: The Monster You Created

Directors: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury

Storyboarding, Feature

Encanto

Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand

Storyboarding, TV

Arcane – Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau

General TV Production

Arcane – Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Children’s TV Production

Maya and the Three – Episode: The Sun and the Moon

Preschool TV Production

Ada Twist, Scientist – Episode: Twelve Angry Birds

Writing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Writing, TV

Arcane – Episode: The Monster You Created

Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee

Voice Acting, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell

Voice Acting, TV

Arcane – Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Ella Purnell as ‘Jinx’

Editing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen

Editing, TV

What If…? – Episode: What If…Ultron Won?

Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann

Animated Effects, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari

Animated Effects, TV

Arcane – Episode: Oil and Water

FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré

Character Animation, Feature

Encanto

Animator: Dave Hardin

Character Animation, TV

Arcane – Episode: The Monster You Created

Animator: Léa Chervet

Character Animation, Live Action

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault

Character Animation, Video Game

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team

Character Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Character Design, TV

Arcane – Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved

Designer: Evan Monteiro

Music, Feature

Encanto

Score: Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music, TV

Maya and the Three – Episode: The Sun and the Moon

Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla

Sponsored Production

A Future Begins

Nexus Studios

Special Production

Namoo

Baobab Studios

Production Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Design Team: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich

Production Design, TV

Arcane – Episode: Happy Progress Day!

Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry

Short Subject

Bestia

Student Film

Night of the Living Dread

Student director: Ida Melum

Student producer: Danielle Goff

School: National Film and Television School, UK

Winsor McCay Award

Ruben Aquino

Lillian Schwartz

Toshio Suzuki

Special Achievement Award

Glen Vilppu

Ub Iwerks Award

Python Foundation

June Foray Award

Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita

What do you think of this year’s Annie Award winners? Let us know in the comments!