Netflx’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Arcane Dominate Annie Awards

This weekend. the 2022 Annie Awards were held to honor the past year’s best feats in animation. Plenty of different studios, networks, and streaming services were represented over the course of the show, but it was clear early on that the night would belong to Netflix. The streamer had the most-awarded film and most-awarded TV show of the entire night.
Arcane, the League of Legends animated series, led all programs with nine total Annie Awards, including General Production, TV. The series won in every category where it received a nomination.
On the film side, The Mitchells vs. The Machines was the night’s big winner, taking a total of eight awards. Those wins include Best Feature and Directing, Feature. Other Netflix titles won awards as well, including Maya and the Three and Ada Twist, Scientist.
Here’s the full list oft this year’s Annie Award winners:
Best Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Independent Feature
Flee
Directing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Directors: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Directing, TV
Arcane – Episode: The Monster You Created
Directors: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury
Storyboarding, Feature
Encanto
Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand
Storyboarding, TV
Arcane – Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau
General TV Production
Arcane – Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Children’s TV Production
Maya and the Three – Episode: The Sun and the Moon
Preschool TV Production
Ada Twist, Scientist – Episode: Twelve Angry Birds
Writing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Writing, TV
Arcane – Episode: The Monster You Created
Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee
Voice Acting, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell
Voice Acting, TV
Arcane – Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Ella Purnell as ‘Jinx’
Editing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen
Editing, TV
What If…? – Episode: What If…Ultron Won?
Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann
Animated Effects, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari
Animated Effects, TV
Arcane – Episode: Oil and Water
FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré
Character Animation, Feature
Encanto
Animator: Dave Hardin
Character Animation, TV
Arcane – Episode: The Monster You Created
Animator: Léa Chervet
Character Animation, Live Action
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault
Character Animation, Video Game
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team
Character Design, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Character Design, TV
Arcane – Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved
Designer: Evan Monteiro
Music, Feature
Encanto
Score: Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Music, TV
Maya and the Three – Episode: The Sun and the Moon
Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla
Sponsored Production
A Future Begins
Nexus Studios
Special Production
Namoo
Baobab Studios
Production Design, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Design Team: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich
Production Design, TV
Arcane – Episode: Happy Progress Day!
Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry
Short Subject
Bestia
Student Film
Night of the Living Dread
Student director: Ida Melum
Student producer: Danielle Goff
School: National Film and Television School, UK
Winsor McCay Award
Ruben Aquino
Lillian Schwartz
Toshio Suzuki
Special Achievement Award
Glen Vilppu
Ub Iwerks Award
Python Foundation
June Foray Award
Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita
What do you think of this year’s Annie Award winners? Let us know in the comments!