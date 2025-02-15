Netflix Users Slam New #1 Movie as “Inappropriate” and “Garbage”

Netflix has a new #1 movie. That said, while the Netflix movie is proving popular, it is also proving contentious. Not only do user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes suggest as much, but a few of the top posts on the Netflix Reddit page this week are are slamming the “inappropriate” and “garbage” movie. This isn’t the first time Netflix viewership numbers have proven there is a substantial difference between the most popular movie on Netflix and the best movie on Netflix. While there is no doubting the new Netflix movie in question is not just the top movie on Netflix, but dominating, there is also no debate that it is far away the best movie on Netflix.

With more than double the viewership than the next most popular movie on Netflix right now, many are checking out Kinda Pregnant starring Amy Schumer. The movie directed by Tyler Spindel and written by both Amy Schumer and Julie Paiva, hit Netflix on February 5, 2025. And many are checking out the “only on Netflix” movie presumably due to the recognizable star and how much Netflix has advertised the movie. And it seems many that are checking out the new comedy movie are not enjoying it.

Not only has Kinda Pregnant not landed with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but users as well. On RT, it has a critics score of 24% and a fans score of 25%, both are which are very low for any movie, let alone a movie atop the streaming charts on Netflix. And these scores line up with what Netflix subscribers on Reddit are saying.

“Kinda Pregnant – only about 15 minutes into the movie and already a little grossed out,” reads one of the top posts on the Netflix Reddit page this week. “Anyone else think Amy Schumer saying sexually explicit dialogue to minors in high school in the classroom scene is pretty wrong….? I’m only about 15 minutes in and had to post on Reddit about it find someone who felt the same. Am I crazy? Just seems a little inappropriate and a desperate attempt to be funny….”

Not only does the popularity of this post suggests it’s not an uncommon take, but many of the comments of the post echo the sentiment. And if that wasn’t enough, another one of the top posts on the Netflix Reddit page this week is a post blasting the new comedy movie as “garbage.”

“Kinda Pregnant, which debuted today on Netflix, is fully unwatchable — it’s like a Z-grade Adam Sandler movie, with a ‘wild and wacky’ plot that is completely over the top and characters who are not in any way recognizably human. And Schumer actually co-wrote the script, so she can’t blame this on bad writing. It is atrocious. Watched about 30 minutes and flipped it off, both literally and figuratively. Schumer really seems to be in a very bad place if this garbage is any indication.”

As an “Only on Netflix” movie, Kinda Pregnant is only streaming on Netflix, and there’s no indication this will ever change. That said, it sounds like subscribers to HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and more are not missing out on much.

