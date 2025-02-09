Netflix Adds One of the Best Movies of All Time

Netflix has added one of the best movies of all time. The film in question is a thriller that hails from 2019. 2019, as many will remember, was headlined by movies like Avengers: Endgame, Uncut Gems, 1917, Parasite, The Irishman, Ad Astra, Midommar, Toy Story 4, The Lighthouse, Knives Out, Us, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Joker. This is not an exhaustive list, but the point is that it was a loaded year for movie lovers. And arguably the best movie of this list is now available to watch for free with a Netflix subscription.

Of course, what the best movie of 2019 was is subjective and the answer varies depending on who you ask. However, the movie that won the Academy Award for Best Picture for 2019 — as well as Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film — was Parasite. To this end, it is widely considered the best movie of 2019. More than this, it is widely considered one of the best movies if all time, especially from the international scene. Those who haven’t seen it can now remedy this via Netflix.

How long the movie is going to be available for via Netflix, remains to be seen. It is certainly not a permanent addition, but it is now streaming on Netflix to celebrate its 5th anniversary for winning the aforementioned Best Picture at the Oscars.

Those that decide to stream the thriller now that it is on Netflix should expect to be seated for 2 hours and 12 minutes and a “R” rated experience. Its potentially inappropriate content includes explicit language, violence, and some sexual content.

“One by one, the crafty members of a destitute family insinuate themselves into the household staff of a wealthy couple living in oblivious privilege,” reads an official elevator pitch of the movie, which stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, and Cho Yeo-jeong.

A Netflix subscription is available in various forms. The cheapest entry point is the $7.99 a month entry point, but this comes with ads. Then there is the Standard tier, which removes the ads for $17.99 a month. Those that want 4K Ultra HD quality with HDR though will need to upgrade to the $24.99 a month Premium tier.

