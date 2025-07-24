Netflix Surprises Subscribers With Major 2025 Horror Movie

Netflix has surprised subscribers with a new, major horror movie just released this year. And Netflix subscribers are going to have plenty of time to stream the horror movie for free because it has been added for 18 months. After this 18 month period, the horror movie in question will be removed, and then added to Hulu. For now though, it is a streaming exclusive for Netflix, and a noteworthy one at that.

Right now, the new horror movie is only streaming on the US version of Netflix. This will change at a late date, but currently there is no precise information on when. In the meantime, if you have a Netflix subscription and you are in the United States, you can now stream Until Dawn, which is derived from the 2015 PlayStation game of the same name. That said, while they are the same property and are set in the same universe, the movie tells a new standalone story that has nothing to do with the game. More than this, it doesn’t follow the butterfly effect of the game either, which is its calling card.

Directed by David F. Sandberg — the director behind the likes of Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation, and Shazam — Until Dawn was not as well received as the game it very loosely adapts. To this end, it has a 53 on Rotten Tomatoes. In other words, it didn’t really impress critics. Likewise, it didn’t really impress the audience either, as evident by the fact its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is only slightly better at 67.

While Until Dawn wasn’t very well received, it did do alright at theaters. Under PlayStation Productions, it was made on a budget of $15 million, and then this was flipped into $53.6 million at the box office. Whether this will be enough for a sequel to be issued, remains to be seen, Right now, there is no word of a follow-up.

Those on Netflix who decide to stream Until Dawn should expect a runtime of 103 minutes and a cast featuring the following: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare. An R rating should also be anticipated, complete with bloody horror, gore, and explicit language.

